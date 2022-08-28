Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Keep a close eye on freshly calved cows.

Sun, 28 Aug, 2022
Brian Reidy

Monday, August 29 - Sunday, September 4

All Stock 

  • Keep a close eye on freshly calved cows to ensure that they have passed all of their cleaning. Cows can get very sick if they have retained any of the foetal membrane. It will have a major effect on her future reproductive efficiency, and early intervention is crucial. 
  • The more times a cow cycles before you commence breeding the better chance you have of getting her back in calf.

Dairy

  • Autumn calving has started, and getting cows off to a good start will be important to optimise yield and subsequent fertility. Appreciate the quality limitations of autumn grass and its current availability to a fresh cow and supplement accordingly.
  • Aim to keep total intakes in spring calvers up to maintain performance. Many are supplementing heavily to stretch grass and allow farm covers to improve once we get sufficient moisture. All will need to be balanced correctly to maintain performance. Many are also significantly underfeeding protein.
  • Those supplementing are getting excellent responses from their herd, milk is too valuable to be losing at this early stage of lactation.

Sucklers

  • Autumn calving is underway, ensure newborn calves get sufficient colostrum within the first three to four hours of life.
  • If you are creep-feeding spring calves - make sure that the concentrate being fed contains good quality ingredients to encourage intake.
  • Get calves to be weaned, castrated, vaccinated and dosed well in advance.
  • Continue to supplement suckler cows with magnesium licks.

Farming
Latest

