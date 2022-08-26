IFA former chief economist Con Lucey has died

Con Lucey, former Irish Farmers' Association chief economist, has died.

Mr Lucey’s 2015 report on the IFA set out recommendations around remuneration for officials and the governance of the organisation, and paved the way for greater transparency within the organisation.

IFA president Tim Cullinan was among those to pay tribute to Mr Lucey.

Addressing over 200 people at a Cork IFA event held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night, Mr Cullinan said: "[Con] initially was to retire in 2008, and the man that he was, he said he wanted to continue work with the farm business committee and he did for a number of years.

"I want to pass on our sympathies from this gathering to Con's family."

Mr Cullinan added: "Con Lucey made an outstanding contribution to the shaping of agricultural policy and the development of Irish farming over three decades.

"He did this at a crucial time for the sector as we had just joined the EEC."

Mr Lucey, who is from west Clare, gave 34 years service to the IFA and was its chief economist for more than 25 years.

Mr Lucey's career with the association spanned the terms of 10 IFA presidents.

Over that time, the IFA said he was central in the analysis and formulation of IFA policy on a huge range of issues including the milk superlevy campaign; CAP reform; trade talks; and co-ordinated IFA involvement in social partnership since its inception in 1987.

He joined the IFA’s economics section in November 1973, having secured a degree in agricultural economics from University College Dublin.

He became chief economist in March 1979.