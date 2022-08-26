Second call opens for applications to €100m Brexit scheme for agri-food sector 

The Government has launched the second call for applications under the €100m Brexit response scheme for the agri-food sector.

Up to €30m is available under this call, which is being administered by Enterprise Ireland.

It is open to large, medium, and small enterprises engaged in the processing and marketing of primary meat and dairy products.

The scheme, which Government introduced at the end of 2020, was established in recognition of the sector's unique exposure to the impact of Brexit and other global trading challenges.

Sustainable production

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged that Irish companies in the agri-food sector prepared "remarkably well" for Brexit, with the "worst-case scenario once feared" having been avoided as a result.

According to Mr Varadkar, the first call under the scheme saw 22 projects approved for €70m funding.

“From helping Slaney Foods in Wexford increase the capacity of its frozen food offering so it could send its product further afield, to supporting Glanbia to diversify away from cheddar to other cheeses such as Gouda, more suited to Chinese and Japanese markets, this funding has made a real difference," he added.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue commented that the agri-food sector internationally is "changing rapidly, with an enhanced consumer demand for sustainable production".

"A more competitive meat and dairy processing sector will help to support the economic, environmental, and social sustainability of farmers as our primary producers," Mr McConalogue added.

Eligible companies are invited to submit applications from Monday, September 12 until the closing date on Friday, November 11.