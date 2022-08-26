Second call opens for applications to €100m Brexit scheme for agri-food sector 

The scheme is open to large, medium, and small enterprises engaged in the processing and marketing of primary meat and dairy products.
Second call opens for applications to €100m Brexit scheme for agri-food sector 

Up to €30m is available under this call, which is being administered by Enterprise Ireland. 

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 06:00
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Government has launched the second call for applications under the €100m Brexit response scheme for the agri-food sector. 

Up to €30m is available under this call, which is being administered by Enterprise Ireland. 

It is open to large, medium, and small enterprises engaged in the processing and marketing of primary meat and dairy products.

The scheme, which Government introduced at the end of 2020, was established in recognition of the sector's unique exposure to the impact of Brexit and other global trading challenges. 

Sustainable production

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged that Irish companies in the agri-food sector prepared "remarkably well" for Brexit, with the "worst-case scenario once feared" having been avoided as a result. 

According to Mr Varadkar, the first call under the scheme saw 22 projects approved for €70m funding.

“From helping Slaney Foods in Wexford increase the capacity of its frozen food offering so it could send its product further afield, to supporting Glanbia to diversify away from cheddar to other cheeses such as Gouda, more suited to Chinese and Japanese markets, this funding has made a real difference," he added.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue commented that the agri-food sector internationally is "changing rapidly, with an enhanced consumer demand for sustainable production".

"A more competitive meat and dairy processing sector will help to support the economic, environmental, and social sustainability of farmers as our primary producers," Mr McConalogue added.

Eligible companies are invited to submit applications from Monday, September 12 until the closing date on Friday, November 11.

More in this section

Holstein cows feeding Reducing stock now 'could feed whole herd for a couple weeks next spring'
Dairy cows eating silage from a trough early morning, United Kingdom Calls for higher winter milk bonuses
Black and white dairy cow grazing contentedly relaxed and happy while other cows graze behind. Methane and greenhouse gases a bi Glanbia Co-op suppliers urged to declare sustainability actions
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Catherine Smyth of Certified Irish Angus said that using the best genetics available can increase the sustainability of Angus cross animals at each stage of the production cycle.</p>

New Angus initiative to incentivise farmers to reduce emissions by up to 9% per kilo of beef 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices