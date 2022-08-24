Calls for higher winter milk bonuses

The Irish Creamery Milk Supplier Association (ICMSA) warned milk prices will have to increase substantially to cover higher farm input costs for winter milk production to remain viable.

The latest CSO Agriculture Input Price Index shows a 40.2% jump between June 2021 and June 2022.

The cost of production for winter milk is significantly higher but is necessary to maintain a stable supply throughout the year.

Teagasc data estimates split-calving systems require an extra three to four hours of labour input per cow annually compared to spring calving. Machinery costs are also increased, and an additional 514kg of concentrates are required per cow per year for split herds, and an additional 844kg of concentrates for autumn-calving only herds.

The chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee has warned that the price paid to liquid milk producers will have to increase substantially to ensure that farmers in this specialist category remain viable and can continue supplying adequate volumes this year.

However, it comes as processors warn global milk markets are beginning to stagnate - albeit at a high level. The Global Dairy Trade price index also fell by 2.9% earlier this month, marking its fifth consecutive fall.

Fresh butter was the only big winner at the Dutch Dairy Board auction on August 17 - up €600 per tonne to €7,090. Whey powder was up €10 to €901, while whole milk powder remained stable at €4,060 a tonne.

Skimmed milk powder for feed saw the biggest fall - down €700 to €3,430 per tonne, while skimmed milk powder for food fell €40 per tonne to €3,500.

Mr Murphy called for pricing structures to be amended: "Over and above the unprecedented rise in costs borne by all dairy farmers, the need to produce milk through the full 12-month cycle meant especially inflated costs for this group, and that simply will have to be acknowledged in the pricing structure.

“Liquid milk producers have the option of reducing production or moving to a spring calving enterprise relatively quickly, and the marketplace - if it is to have sufficient supplies this winter – is going to deliver a stronger price to the primary producer that recognises that the farmers’ costs have risen to a point that only allows two options: Either an increase in the price paid by consumers or reduced margins being taken by retailers and processors."