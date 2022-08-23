South Tipperary pastureland with extensive road frontage an attractive proposition

Another attractive piece of pastureland in South Tipperary is currently on the market with Cashel Marts and drawing a good deal of interest.

This part of Munster has traditionally been a real hotspot in terms of setting strong prices and this 55-acre parcel of land should be no exception.

The holding is located in the townland of Knockanglass, just 1km from the village of Moyglass and approximately 13km from Cashel.

"It’s a lovely piece of property,” says selling agent Alison De Vere Hunt. “It’s all in one block and it’s all in grass.” The property has its own water supply and a generous amount of road frontage (approximately 500 metres), making it a very attractive proposition for someone seeking additional acres in the area.

This part of the world is dominated by the dairying sector but there is strong representation from all agricultural sectors, including some big names in the equestrian world.

"I expect a good bit of interest in it,” says Alison, “because its location alone is excellent. It’s just around 1km from the village of Moyglass and about 5km from Fethard and about 13km from Cashel.”

The farm is also just under 13km from the nearest junction of the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway – another point in terms of accessibility and attractiveness as an outside farm.

“The lands are slightly elevated but in good heart,” adds Alison. “It’s a very attractive property, all in all. And there’s a good bit of interest in it already. We only put the sign up on the property last week and it has garnered a good bit of local interest already.”

There are no entitlements coming with the lands and there aren’t any buildings on the property either, save for a crush and holding area.

The guide price is €770,000. At €14,000 per acre, it’s at a strong level but this is an area where blocks of quality pastureland have achieved a bit more in the recent past.

And although various negative macro-economic elements are coming into play at the moment, the price tag is still unlikely to be too far off the mark.