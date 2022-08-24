Former airfield in East Cork offers a 59-acre opportunity at €10k/acre

The owner is just after cutting Spring barley off the 32-acre section of it
Former airfield in East Cork offers a 59-acre opportunity at €10k/acre

The tillage field on the holding at Mellefontstown in Bartlemy.

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 10:21
Conor Power

The fertile lands of East Cork have been offering up a number of opportunities in the last few weeks, with the latest coming via the offices of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Donovan, who have offices in Fermoy, Midleton and Mallow.

The 59-acre holding constitutes of a mixture of pastureland and tillage land in the townland of Mellefontstown, approximately 3km east of the village of Bartlemy, 13km south of Fermoy and 10km from the nearest junction of the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway.

"The owner is just after cutting Spring barley off the 32-acre section of it."
"The owner is just after cutting Spring barley off the 32-acre section of it."

"It’s a lovely piece of ground," says selling agent Michael O’Donovan. "There’s one field with 32 acres in it, which is a smashing field. Then, there are 27 acres in grassland down below. That would be of a heavier nature – good summer grazing ground, you could say. 

"You wouldn’t be out there on the first of January, for example, but from the end of March or early April, you would have good quality grazing there.

"But it’s in a nice spot. It’s well located off the Rathcormac-Midleton road (R626). The owner is just after cutting Spring barley off the 32-acre section of it.

"We’ve had good interest in it so far," says Michael. "There has been a small bit of local interest but there has also been interest from farmers looking for an outside piece of land to add to their holdings. 

"I’ve had a couple of enquiries from farther afield as well... any time you get land in that area, there’s always a good level of interest, and this land is well located and it has easy access."

The asking price is set at €600,000. At just over €10,000 per acre, it would appear to be an excellent opportunity to purchase some quality land in an area where prices are often a bit higher.

One of the airfield sheds on the 59-acre farm that was used for machinery and light aircraft storage.
One of the airfield sheds on the 59-acre farm that was used for machinery and light aircraft storage.

"The owner is serious about selling it," says Michael, adding that the market will be the ultimate decider of the property’s value.

One of the measures of the level nature of the lands – particularly of the 32-acre section – is the fact that it was used as an airfield during the 1980s and early 1990s. There are two round-roofed barns on the lands which were used for machinery and light aircraft storage. They’re both of steel frame and galvanised sheeting and each offers space of approximately 1,500ft.

Read More

€12k an acre guide for auction of 67-acre farm in East Cork

More in this section

More than 2,000 landowners helping to maintain walking trails More than 2,000 landowners helping to maintain walking trails
26-acre farm near Michael Collins' birthplace is already under offer 26-acre farm near Michael Collins' birthplace is already under offer
Rare opportunity to buy 77-acre farm near Athlone for €500,000 Rare opportunity to buy 77-acre farm near Athlone for €500,000
#Farming - Property#Farming - Rural LifePlace: Cork
<p>Teagasc advises that farms should prepare winter fodder budgets each year to ensure adequate reserves so that farmers are not reliant on buying expensive substitutes.</p>

Reducing stock now 'could feed whole herd for a couple weeks next spring'

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices