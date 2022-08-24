Former airfield in East Cork offers a 59-acre opportunity at €10k/acre

The fertile lands of East Cork have been offering up a number of opportunities in the last few weeks, with the latest coming via the offices of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Donovan, who have offices in Fermoy, Midleton and Mallow.

The 59-acre holding constitutes of a mixture of pastureland and tillage land in the townland of Mellefontstown, approximately 3km east of the village of Bartlemy, 13km south of Fermoy and 10km from the nearest junction of the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway.

"The owner is just after cutting Spring barley off the 32-acre section of it."

"It’s a lovely piece of ground," says selling agent Michael O’Donovan. "There’s one field with 32 acres in it, which is a smashing field. Then, there are 27 acres in grassland down below. That would be of a heavier nature – good summer grazing ground, you could say.

"You wouldn’t be out there on the first of January, for example, but from the end of March or early April, you would have good quality grazing there.

"But it’s in a nice spot. It’s well located off the Rathcormac-Midleton road (R626). The owner is just after cutting Spring barley off the 32-acre section of it.

"We’ve had good interest in it so far," says Michael. "There has been a small bit of local interest but there has also been interest from farmers looking for an outside piece of land to add to their holdings.

"I’ve had a couple of enquiries from farther afield as well... any time you get land in that area, there’s always a good level of interest, and this land is well located and it has easy access."

The asking price is set at €600,000. At just over €10,000 per acre, it would appear to be an excellent opportunity to purchase some quality land in an area where prices are often a bit higher.

One of the airfield sheds on the 59-acre farm that was used for machinery and light aircraft storage.

"The owner is serious about selling it," says Michael, adding that the market will be the ultimate decider of the property’s value.

One of the measures of the level nature of the lands – particularly of the 32-acre section – is the fact that it was used as an airfield during the 1980s and early 1990s. There are two round-roofed barns on the lands which were used for machinery and light aircraft storage. They’re both of steel frame and galvanised sheeting and each offers space of approximately 1,500ft.