Offaly sheep farmer snaps up Beltex ram for 45,000gns

Ram lambs proved the star attraction on the first day, with trade peaking at 25,000gns for the Reserve Supreme Champion and 20,000gns for another by the same sire.
Hitting the high note was Brilley Hulk ET from Jamie and Richard Jerman, from Witney-on-Wye, who welcomed a cracking average of £12,333 (€14,671) for three lambs from the same flush – the 12,000gns Ardstewart Fred Flintstone on to the 5,000gns Hackney Dior, a Topflite Al Pacino daughter.
Hulk caught the eye of Wade and Alison McCrabbe who will take him across the water to their Ardstewart Flock in Donegal.
A further two lambs broke the five-figure barrier, and at 16,000gns was the second prize ram lamb, Muirton High and Mighty ET, from Jimmy Young’s Aberdeenshire-based flock. Sired by the Heatheryhall Fast and Furious ram shared between four Aberdeenshire flocks and selling to Northern Ireland’s Matt Burleigh for his Matt’s Flock, his dam is the Langlands Bruiser-sired Muirton Dee Dee.
Another three lots later and Gordon and Lynsey Carroll’s Edendiack Hitman ET sold to Elizabeth and William McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock from Kells, Ballymena, for 14,000gns. Bred from the Airyolland Choco daughter, Edendiack Franchesco, his sire is the 7000gns Kingledores Einstein.
Recouping some of his expenditure, Matt Burleigh received 8000gns from the Jerman brothers for his Matt’s Hercules ET. Full of home breeding on his dam’s side, being out of the Matt’s Defender-bred Matt’s Equipped, he is by the privately purchased Buckles Fizzy Pop.