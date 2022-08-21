€12k an acre guide for auction of 67-acre farm in East Cork

High-quality parcels of land in an area dominated by the dairy sector rarely come on the market so high demand is expected for this rare holding
€12k an acre guide for auction of 67-acre farm in East Cork

The 67-acre farm at Bridepark, Conna, Co Cork: High-quality parcels of this size and upwards don’t come on the market too often.

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 07:00
Conor Power

Up for public auction at the Quays Bar & Restaurant in Fermoy on September 15 next, a 67-acre farm near the East Cork village of Conna will turn a lot of heads in a part of the world where high-quality parcels of this size and upwards don’t come on the market too often.

“It’s a very nice parcel of land,” said Michael Barry of selling agents Property Partners Dick Barry & Sons in Fermoy. 

“It’s located in Bridepark, off the Fermoy-Tallow road (N72), going towards Conna village. To get 67 acres all in one block is very good, with a stream bounding it at one end and a good degree of road frontage at the other.”

The reaction to the property going on the market has been good, so far, according to the selling agent. As he pointed out, the mixture of the rarity along with the quality of the land assures a good level of interest.

“The price guide is €12,000 per acre — a value very much in keeping with good quality land in the area. Conna is just 2.5km to the south of the farm, Fermoy is 14km and Tallow is approximately 8km to the east.

“There hasn’t been much for sale in the area,” Mr Barry said. The area has a mixture of farming practices (including a strong equestrian sector) but which is dominated by the dairy sector. 

“With dairying going so well, there is demand for something like this. The inputs are getting higher but the prices are very good too. Dairy farmers are doing very well so you’d expect that there would be a number of dairy farmers for it... It will be a good indication of how the market is when the auction takes place in September.”

There are no buildings of any kind coming with the farm in this executor sale and no entitlements. That will be of minimal interest to the kind of buyer that is likely to be most interested in this piece of ground, however — namely a dairy farmer looking to expand his holding, without any added complications. 

As the auctioneer said, this will be a good indicator of how the market stands and the €12k/acre price expectation may yet prove a conservative one.

Read More

A 76-acre parcel in south Clare is already exceeding price expectations

More in this section

Crop diversification rules lifted for 2023 Crop diversification rules lifted for 2023
Fluffy Woolly Sheep Lamb trade: Prices stagnate at 630-640c/kg
Producers hold the fort against "unjustified" cuts to beef price Producers hold the fort against "unjustified" cuts to beef price
#Farming - Property
<p>The Ultracyclists and their support team pictured at Malin Head, Donegal during Day 6 of last year's challenge</p>

Agri-business boss takes on gruelling 1,100km charity cycle

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices