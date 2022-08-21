€12k an acre guide for auction of 67-acre farm in East Cork

Up for public auction at the Quays Bar & Restaurant in Fermoy on September 15 next, a 67-acre farm near the East Cork village of Conna will turn a lot of heads in a part of the world where high-quality parcels of this size and upwards don’t come on the market too often.

“It’s a very nice parcel of land,” said Michael Barry of selling agents Property Partners Dick Barry & Sons in Fermoy.

“It’s located in Bridepark, off the Fermoy-Tallow road (N72), going towards Conna village. To get 67 acres all in one block is very good, with a stream bounding it at one end and a good degree of road frontage at the other.”

The reaction to the property going on the market has been good, so far, according to the selling agent. As he pointed out, the mixture of the rarity along with the quality of the land assures a good level of interest.

“The price guide is €12,000 per acre — a value very much in keeping with good quality land in the area. Conna is just 2.5km to the south of the farm, Fermoy is 14km and Tallow is approximately 8km to the east.

“There hasn’t been much for sale in the area,” Mr Barry said. The area has a mixture of farming practices (including a strong equestrian sector) but which is dominated by the dairy sector.

“With dairying going so well, there is demand for something like this. The inputs are getting higher but the prices are very good too. Dairy farmers are doing very well so you’d expect that there would be a number of dairy farmers for it... It will be a good indication of how the market is when the auction takes place in September.”

There are no buildings of any kind coming with the farm in this executor sale and no entitlements. That will be of minimal interest to the kind of buyer that is likely to be most interested in this piece of ground, however — namely a dairy farmer looking to expand his holding, without any added complications.

As the auctioneer said, this will be a good indicator of how the market stands and the €12k/acre price expectation may yet prove a conservative one.