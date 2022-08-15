Oat Grower of the Year competition launched

The overall winner will be announced in early October.
The awards will be split into two categories - Conventional Oat Growers and Organic Oat Growers.

Oat firm Flahavan’s is on the lookout for its Oat Grower of the Year, launching the new award in time for Harvest 2022.

The awards, which will be split into two categories - Conventional Oat Growers and Organic Oat Growers - have been developed to acknowledge the hard work, passion and commitment of Flahavan’s suppliers.

Growers will be assessed on their Overall Grain Quality, taking into account kernel content; bushel weight; moisture levels; aroma; flavour; colour and cleanliness. 

Shortlisted growers will then be reviewed by independent agronomist Jim O’Mahony, who will then assess the finalists on their cereal knowledge, farm practice and technique, as well as environmental impact and sustainability.

Johnny Flahavan, Operations Manager at Flahavan’s said: "Our growers play a key role in delivering the high-quality oats our customers have come to expect from Flahavan’s, and this is an opportunity to acknowledge their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence.”

Flahavan’s sources its conventional Oats from within a 60-mile radius of the Mill at Kilmacthomas Co Waterford.

The overall winner will be announced in early October and will receive a Waterford Crystal Trophy, framed certificate and monetary prize.

