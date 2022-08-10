Dáil committee to hear of challenges facing islanders

Dáil committee to hear of challenges facing islanders

The meeting of the 14-member Oireachtas committee, chaired by independent TD Denis Naughten, is to take place on Bere Island in September on a date to be decided. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 11:45
Ray Ryan

The Joint Committee on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands is to meet on Bere Island in Co Cork next month to discuss the challenges facing islanders.

“Well, we are making a little bit of history anyway in dispatching the committee to Bere Island,” said Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, after the move was approved in the Dáil.

While visiting Bere last year, Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys remotely attended a Cabinet meeting from the island.

She said later that remote working was now a reality the length and breadth of the country, including on offshore islands.

“I was really pleased to avail of the excellent and secure facilities here on Bere Island. These facilities allow local people to avail of online services without the need to travel to the mainland.

“They also allow young people to study within their own community and are an important facility for visitors like me today,” she said.

Bere Island, located about 1.5km off Castletownbere in Bantry Bay, has a population of over 200 people and is about 9.5km long by 3km wide.

The meeting of the 14-member Oireachtas committee, chaired by independent TD Denis Naughten, is to take place there in September on a date to be decided.

Ms Humphreys, replying to a recent Dáil questions from Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane, said there was a strong commitment across Government to support the islands, where there has been much development.

Significant consultation has been undertaken with island communities, she said, adding she hopes to have a policy document for consideration by the end of the summer.

