30-acre East Cork farm offers quality grassland

East Cork is offering more possibility for its varied client base this week in the form of a 30-acre holding near Rathcormac village which holds the considerable added attraction of three houses.

The overall value of the property could theoretically be divided evenly between the value of the land and the value of the real estate thereon. The aim is to sell the holding in its entirety but according to the selling agent, Michael Barry of Fermoy-based Dick Barry & Sons, they are not closed to the idea of selling the property in lots.