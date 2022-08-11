30-acre East Cork farm offers quality grassland

East Cork is offering more possibility for its varied client base this week in the form of a 30-acre holding near Rathcormac village which holds the considerable added attraction of three houses.
The overall value of the property could theoretically be divided evenly between the value of the land and the value of the real estate thereon. The aim is to sell the holding in its entirety but according to the selling agent, Michael Barry of Fermoy-based Dick Barry & Sons, they are not closed to the idea of selling the property in lots.
The property is in the townland of Curraghteemore, approximately 3km from Rathcormac village, 20 minutes from Cork City on the Watergrasshill road (formerly the main Cork-Dublin road) and close to Junction 16 of the M8.
The three dwellings are located close together by the entrance from the public road via a laneway that gives access to the high-quality grassland beyond. It’s bounded by the River Bride (a tributary of the Blackwater) on the lower side.
“The land is all in one block and all of high quality,” says Michael. “It would be of very good interest to either a hobby farmer or someone with an equestrian interest.”
The three dwellings are in excellent condition. The original main house – a 3-4 bedroom farmhouse – is set just off the main road at the entrance. Next, is a 2-bedroom stone-built cottage/apartment which, Michael says, enjoys the most attractive location. Finally, there is a 4-bedroom stone cottage farthest from the public road.
The asking price is €1,250,000 and interest is expected from a number of quarters – both farming and non-farming.