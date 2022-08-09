Offers already on 15-acre farm near the Cork/Waterford boundary

The property is equally attractive to hobby farmers, equestrian operators or dairymen
Aerial shot of the 14.85-acre farm at Currabeha, Fermoy, Co Cork.

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 12:38
Conor Power

The lands straddling the Cork/Waterford county boundary constitute a zone of fertile deep soil in softly undulating pastures, drained by the River Blackwater and its tributaries.

Here, a very potent mixture of farming sectors has established themselves, with large dairying operations operating alongside tillage enterprises and beef cattle. It’s also a cradle of several stud farms of international renown; places that have produced such household names as Denman and Beef or Salmon.

Although extending to no more than 14.85 acres, a farm in East Cork that is just inside the County Waterford border is a case in point. Equally attractive to hobby farmers, equestrian operators or dairymen, the property is for sale jointly with CCM Property Network and Dick Barry & Son.

The farm is located on the N72, 9km from Fermoy in County Cork and 13km from Tallow in County Waterford. It is just south of the River Blackwater, enjoying extensive road frontage onto the N72 and a secondary road.

“The property presents in six good-sized fields,” says Éamonn O’Brien of CCM, “and it has a single-storey residence on its own land... The land is well farmed and is currently under a lease that is due to expire so the lands will be offered with vacant possession and goodwill.”

The property – which is all in pasture – is available to purchase in its entirety or in lots of either 14 acres of land or the house on 0.75 acres. There have already been offers on the entire property and on the land only. 

With a guide price of €300,000 (€20,000/acre), there is sure to be plenty more interest in this tidy parcel of land over the coming weeks.

CRAG: Who is the new group emerging in farming's fight for carbon rights?

CRAG: Who is the new group emerging in farming's fight for carbon rights?

READ NOW
