€20k an acre sought for 262-acre dairy farm in Tyrone

Located just 7km from the border with the Republic, a large quality holding in Co Tyrone is currently on the market with Savills and is sure to attract a range of suitors from all parts of the island of Ireland.

The guide price of £4,555,000 (€5,406,000) equates to just over €20,000 per acre. This is a strong price but the property offers much for this figure, according to the selling agent James Butler, of Savills Country.

The rarity of this commodity will make a lot of farmers sit up and take notice for a start. A viable fully-functioning dairy farm of this size seldom appears more than once a year, according to the selling agents.

“It is quite a rarity, especially in Northern Ireland to have something of this scale and in particular, when the land is in one continuous block,” Mr Butler said.

The extensive dairy complex is located in the townland of Cavandarragh, just 8km from Castlederg village and 10km from Newtownstewart.

The farm buildings are laid out in two yards, with both benefitting from convenient access off the public roads. There is winter accommodation for approximately 750 cattle, there are about 440 cubicles, and the property includes ample underground slurry storage and winter fodder storage.

“Typically, with farms on a larger scale, where they’re seen as a viable commercial unit and in excess of 200 acres, they tend to attract non-farming money as well as farming money,” Mr Butler said.

“These could be people who, perhaps, sold a business and have cash to invest and who often have some farming heritage… Much of that interest is coming from outside the county or from outside of the country, because they recognise that this opportunity is so rare.”

The property is also available to buy in up to nine lots (from 20 acres to 94 acres), with interest in the lots coming from mainly local sources, according to the selling agents. The property also includes a modern five-bedroom farmhouse and comes with entitlements.