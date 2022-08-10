83-acre farm in strong dairying area of North Cork seeks €11k/acre

Situated in the dairying heartland of North Cork, an 83-acre quality grassland farm is new to the market with Mallow-based auctioneers Liam Mullins & Associates.

The property is in the townland of Barrinclay, Mourneabbey – just under 9km from Mallow. With the N20 only 3.7km away, this is in a highly accessible part of the world, approximately 25km north of Cork City.

According to the selling agent Liam Mullins, this is level, top-class land that would be suitable for any agricultural purpose – from dairying to tillage farming to vegetable production, with some of the land having been re-seeded in recent years.

“There are about 78 acres of good land on this farm, with just 4.9 acres of forestry,” says Liam.

The access to the holding is via an approximately 30-foot-wide passageway, which is sold as part of the farm, allowing clear uncomplicated access from the public road.

The main selling point of this farm, however, is the land quality and that is what will attract people to make bids on it over the coming weeks and months.

Some of the pasture land and forestry on the 83-acre farm.

“It’s fabulous land,” emphasises Liam. “Every bit of this ground is well looked after and you’re truly in the heart of great dairying country. There would be a number of big dairy farmers in the immediate locality.

"If they’re looking for a bit of ground for silage or hay or replacement heifers or anything else, they can put them all in that block… It’s well fenced, well secured.”

There is some interest growing already, according to the selling agent, who would see this property as being more of interest to established farmers rather than to younger farmers starting off.

“It would really be a farm for a bigger operator, who would want extra land for his replacement heifers or silage or whatever,” says Liam.

The land on this 83-acre farm near Mallow may be ideal for farmers seeking to spread their obligations load over larger tracts of land due to the new agricultural emissions targets recently announced.

According to some analysists in the farming sector, the new agricultural emissions targets recently announced by the Government are likely to exert upward pressure on both land prices and rental values as farmers seek to spread their obligations load over larger tracts of land.

For now, the price guide for this farm is €938,000, or €11,300 per acre. As a good-quality piece of ground in an active and competitive dairying area, it will be an interesting one to watch.