Signpost: Getting ready for the busy harvest period

I caught up with Darren Allen of Ballymaloe Farm near Shanagarry in East Cork to talk about how preparations are going for harvest 2022.

Darren and his father Rory farm circa 300 acres of medium to heavy clay soils near Shanagarry in East Cork. The cropping mix this year includes winter wheat, spring barley, beans and winter oilseed rape. According to Darren, they’re probably about a week away from the start of harvest, depending on the weather.

As regards the winter oilseed rape, Darren tells me that they’ve tried different methods to desiccate the crop pre-harvest, including herbicides and swathing. They’ve reverted to direct combining now - letting the crop a bit longer to ripen by itself and they’re happy with the results.

Darren reckons it’s about a week away from harvest at the moment and once the greener areas and tramlines even up, they’ll be in with the harvester. On the winter wheat front, while it won’t be a record-breaking yield, Darren is relatively happy with it. It was affected by barley yellow dwarf virus and there are BYDV symptoms in the ears too. It’s about a week or so away from harvest too.

Darren and the team are busy now getting the yard and the equipment ready for the busy harvest period, clearing out sheds and servicing the grain dryer. The Allen’s dry all our own grain using heat from the biomass boiler. An exception to that this year will be the spring malting barley, which is sent directly to the merchant. The spring barley is still a week or two away yet.

After that then the mindset is shifting toward getting all the stubbles cultivated post-harvest. Where straw isn’t required for the biomass boiler, it’s chopped and incorporated into the soil. This job works well with preparing the ground for setting catch crops too. Darren is mindful when selecting species to include in the catch crop mixture – brassicas are avoided due to having oilseed rape in the rotation.

In addition to improving soil structure and reducing nitrate leaching, on a heavy soil type farm like Ballymaloe, they can act as a buffer to reduce the risk of sediment being washed into drains and streams.