Signpost: You can't change what you don’t measure

I received my National Farm Survey (NFS) Signpost Sustainability Report recently.

This report is giving me great information on the sustainability of my farm, including the financial side of the farm, the work-life balance and what I am doing to look after the environment. I like it because it's not just focusing on the environment.

I need to be able to look after the environment while at the same time make a profit and having a good life. I like it because I now have figures I can work with, analyse and compare and, decide on what I will focus on to reduce emissions on my farm but also maybe look at hours worked and see what I can do to further improve work-life balance.

I am very conscious of taking time off to recharge the batteries and I am a firm believer that I can always do more. The report is setting out the baseline information for my farm using 2021 data.

It's really next year’s report that will show the progress I am making to reduce emissions. In this year’s report, I can see how I am performing relative to the average for the whole of NFS for 2018-2020. When I look at the comparison I am happy with where I am at.

The carbon footprint for the farm is 0.95 kg CO2 Eq/kg milk, compared to the national average of 1.06kg CO2 Eq/kg. Total farm emissions is 844 t CO2 Eq. I have nothing to compare this to because it’s the first year of recording and I can’t compare to other farms because every farm is different.

My benchmark for total emissions will be the progress I make in reducing this figure in next year’s report. My nitrogen use efficiency is 25%, compared to the national average of 23.8 with a target of 28%.

Probably of more interest to the readers is the actions I am taking to reduce emissions.

If we take protected urea, 47% of my nitrogen is spread as protected urea, compared to 3% for the national average. I am spreading 100% of my slurry using LESS, compared to 29% as the national average and over 60% spread in Spring (national average = 46%).

I know that spreading the slurry in Spring using LESS when grass is growing will reduce the amount of chemical N I need to apply. That’s a win-win for me – reducing costs and reducing emissions.

Days at grass are at 253 and given that the farm is quite heavy, I’d be happy with that but will continue to try to drive it further. I am milk recording which is important.

My total N use in 2021 was 216 kg/ha, this was a decrease from 250 kg in 2020 (from the derogation plan). This has been a big saving on the farm but has also helped to significantly reduce my emissions.

I have had the confidence to reduce chemical N use because of improved soil fertility, a focus on lime application, better use of slurry in Spring, reducing chemical N when I don’t need it and getting more clover into the system. I was using 7-8 units N less per round in 2021, compared to 2020. I suppose you have to believe the science will deliver.

I am fortunate to have all this information available to me. It's motivating to see the progress I am making. Ideally all farmers should have access to this type of information and hopefully, in time, it will be available to everyone.

What do they say – you can't change what you don’t measure. Until I had access to this report I would have looked at the farmer feedback report from Bord Bia. It's probably the best place to start for most people.

There is a lot of talk about the plan and do we have a plan to achieve the target of 25% reduction in emissions in Agriculture by 2030. My plan is to focus on the technologies that are available to me today to reduce emissions. Science will provide additional solutions in the future but for now, I will concentrate on the existing technologies.