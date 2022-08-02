27-acre parcel in Tipperary offers interesting opportunity at €3k/acre

A 27-acre farm in two parts in scenic Mid-Tipperary makes for an interesting modest-sized holding and is new to the market with Newport-based auctioneers REA John Lee.

The farm offers grazing in a fine location, right adjacent to Curreeny Church and is roughly the same distance (30km) west of both Thurles and Templemore, with Nenagh approximately 16km to the north.

The smaller section of land is higher up, surrounding the church and across the road from it. Just a few hundred metres away, on the lower ground, lie the remains of the lands.

“This is marginal and elevated land,” says selling agent James Lee, who adds that a lot of the land is currently under the Hen Harrier Special Protection Area. This limits the usage of the land to little more than grazing.

The land at Curreeny near Thurles

“There is some good grazing ground there,” says James, “and there’s some marginal ground too.” There are Hen Harrier SPA zones in both lots, particularly in the larger lower section, according to James.

“The interest so far has been pretty good,” says James. “However, it’s still early days yet – it’s only gone on the market since last week. The interest has been mainly local, so far.” The land has been used for grazing so far, with hay or silage taken off it.

Given the fact of its restricted use and its upland nature, the price guide of €3,000 per acre is more than reasonable. For anyone looking to get some grazing acreage, it’s an interesting opportunity.