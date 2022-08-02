Keen interest expected for online auction of Tipperary lands

The online public auction of a 26-acre farm in the townland of Dromard Beg takes place on Friday, August 5.

The farm is about 9km from Templemore in Co Tipperary. The auctioneers — Property Partners Mansfield from Rathdowney, Co Laois — will first be putting up the property for auction in two separate lots, before offering the entire 26.25-acre farm at 3:30pm.

Lot A consists of circa 17.4 acres of land, including a residence in a derelict condition. Lot B contains circa 8.85 acres of land in two divisions.

The normal rules of pre-registration apply for those participating in an online auction — a procedure that has become familiar to many since the lockdown days. In this case, only one deposit is required to allow bidders to participate in all three auctions.

The property is located to the northeast of Templemore and close to the border with Laois, with the public road dividing the two lots. Lot A is on the eastern side of the road, while Lot B is on the west.

“We’re guiding the property overall at €300,000,” selling agent William Mansfield confirmed.

The land is described by the auctioneer as marginal but the modest quantity will make it attractive to a good range of people seeking to increase their acreage.

The land at Dromard Beg, Templemore.

“There has been quite a lot of interest in the property, both in the separate lots, as well as in the entire property," Mr Mansfield said.

"In fact, we’ve had a number of people who’ve been looking to try and buy the property before the auction date.”

The existence of the derelict house on Lot A has meant there has been a good deal of interest from outside of farming circles, adding to that of local farmers. The short distance to Tullamore makes the location a very attractive one to those looking to set up home in the countryside.

There are no entitlements coming with the farm and the reasonable price guide of €11,500 per acre makes it an interesting proposition for a wide range of potential purchasers. It should ensure a good turnout on Friday for the online sale.