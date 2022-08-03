At €10k/acre this 96-acre North Cork farm is a tempting opportunity

The dairying sector dominates the agricultural landscape in North Cork, as it has done for some time – a tradition that stretches back to the early days of the co-operative movement, which has its birthplace amongst the green undulating lands of this corner of Munster.

A ready-made dairying operation of close to 100 acres, therefore, is bound to whet the appetite of a number of progressive farmers in the area and the latest offering from Mallow-based auctioneer Liam Mullins might just do that.

The 95.6-acre farm is in the townland of Annakista North, approximately 5km from the village of Doneraile and 9km from Mallow. It’s in a very accessible location, with the N73 only 1.2km away and the N22 and N20 nearby.

The land is described by the selling agents as top-class land and it enjoys road frontage onto two public roads.

“It’s perfect for dairying,” says Liam. “It’s all set up for it. It wouldn’t take much to get the property up and running for dairying.”

It is early days yet to judge the reaction from the market, he says, but this is a farm that would suit any farming enterprise, with its uncomplicated access (which also includes a good central roadway), large quality pastures and its collection of useful outbuildings.

The N73 is only 1.2km away from the 96-acre farm near Mallow.

These include a 30m x 13m cubicle shed with five calf pens and 90 cubicles and automatic scrapers, a general purpose shed (32m x 14m) with feed passage, a slatted unit (19m x 8m), a 10-unit milking parlour (10m x 6m), a machinery shed (12m x 8m), a bulk tank shed (4.5m x 4.5m) and a pump house (4.5m x 2m), as well as two silage pits and a cattle crush.

There is also an old derelict residential property adjoining the yard – something that may prove a very strong asset, particularly if the farm ends up selling in lots. The natural division would involve selling off the 16.3-acre section in the southwest corner of the holding separately – the part which includes the former dwelling and outbuildings.

The lands at Annakista North are described by the selling agents as "top-class".

That will depend on how the demand pans out over the coming weeks, however, and there is no doubt that the rarity of a large block of quality land will pique the interest of a number of farmers.

“It’s excellent land, really,” says Liam. “And there’s no waste on it at all... it’s very early days yet but we’ve already had a few enquiries on it. I feel that there will be a lot of interest in it.”

With the owner relocating, the property is pitched at a realistic price guide of €10,000 per acre.