New rules to ban import of BVD-vaccinated cattle from Northern Ireland from 2023

New cross-border livestock trade rules mean cattle imported to the Republic from Northern Ireland must now meet new heightened bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) requirements as the Republic ramps up efforts towards BVD-free status.

The European Commission approved the Republic’s BVD eradication programme in December, which paves the way to official BVD-free status in 2023.

However, after BVD-free status is granted, animals in Northern Ireland vaccinated against BVD will no longer be able to be imported.

A statement from the Department of Agriculture in Northern Ireland explained: ”The BVD requirements of the Export Health Certificate (EHC), have to be met to export to member states which either have an EU-approved BVD eradication programme or have achieved BVD-free status.

“Cattle moving to the ROI for breeding and production must meet BVD requirements, which depend on the pregnancy status of the animal, and may include additional testing beyond the statutory tissue tag test, and, in some cases, a period of at least 21 days in official quarantine.

“Keepers who export cattle to the ROI, or indeed other member states with an approved programme, need to consider the options on the EHCs and take action to secure necessary approvals in advance of exporting.”

For example, an exporter who wishes to use the quarantine option will need to apply to DAERA for approval of an approved quarantine establishment (AQE).

Livestock traders are warned the process for obtaining approval of the AQE will take time, and those moving stock are, therefore, advised to contact the department immediately.

Cattle moving from Northern Ireland directly to slaughter in the Republic will be unaffected.

However, BVD vaccines still play an important role in the battle to eradicate BVD north of the border, and for many Northern Ireland herds, their continued use is recommended.

A spokesperson for DAERA added: "DAERA wishes to highlight to exporters that although BVD-vaccinated animals are still permitted to move to the ROI, once BVD-free status is achieved next year, they will no longer be eligible for export.

"Anyone who may want to export cattle to the ROI for breeding and production needs to be mindful that BVD vaccination is likely to prevent trade in the future. Keepers are advised to seek advice from their private veterinary practitioner."

BVD is a highly contagious disease which reduces the productivity and profitability of affected herds, as well as compromising animal welfare.

The level of BVD in animals across Northern Ireland has fallen over 50% since the introduction of the compulsory eradication scheme in 2016.

The department continues to work with industry to drive down levels of this disease and is currently taking the necessary steps to introduce new legislation which will allow herd restrictions to be implemented. It is recognised, however, that further measures are required, including the development of a second phase of legislation to support the eradication of BVD.

Figures released by Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland in May showed 70 initial positive results were found across six Co Armagh herds after ear tagging of calves this year.

The incidence rate at the end of April was reported at 0.34%, with the Armagh Divisional Veterinary Office area identified as a particular hotspot.

Full details of the BVD pre-export requirements are listed on the DAERA website.