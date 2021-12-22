Department takes final steps towards BVD eradication

Ireland is on track to eradicate BVD by the end of 2023, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, announced earlier this week.

Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle that can be transmitted as easily as the common cold.

Significant progress has already been made in tackling the costly production disease, with the incidence rate reduced from 0.66% when the compulsory phase of the programme began eight years ago to just 0.03% last year.

Payments will continue for 2022 as the programme reaches a "crucial point" close to eradication.

"The opportunity to achieve BVD freedom is in sight," Minister McConalogue said.

"It is key that everyone plays their role to see this through. Excellent progress has been made over the past number of years and we have intensified our efforts to ensure success.

"We will continue its support for the enhanced programme agreed by the BVD Implementation Group and pledges substantial supports again for next year.

“My Department is providing a comprehensive package of supports to all affected farms to lower the future disease risk within those farms and to reduce the risk to other herds. This is an opportunity for Ireland’s cattle farmers to further demonstrate their commitment, and to intensify efforts to achieve BVD free status.”

As in 2021, automatic herd restrictions and notification to neighbouring holdings will continue in 2022. Herd restrictions will apply from one day following the first BVD positive or inconclusive test.

DAFM will continue to support the early removal of BVD test positive animals, with payments of up to €220 per animal depending on how quickly the animal is removed.

Support for PI removal

Support rates for 2022 are as follows:

Dairy Herds

€160 if female dairy and dairy cross animals are removed within 10 days of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

€30 if female dairy and dairy cross animals are removed between days 11 and 21 of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

€30 towards the disposal of dairy bull calves through the abattoir or knackery within 14 days of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

Beef Herds

€220 if the animal is removed within 10 days of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

€30 if the animal is removed between days 11 and 21 of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

TASAH investigations

The Minister also confirmed that the Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH) investigations, comprising a fully funded mandatory herd epidemiological investigation after disclosure of a BVD test positive or inconclusive animal will continue.

DAFM will fund the full cost of whole herd testing for BVD; and the vaccination of eligible females in each affected herd for a two-year period as part of this herd investigation. This will be undertaken by each herd’s nominated Private Veterinary Practitioner.

The Minister confirmed that the work of the BVD Implementation Group will continue to review progress and consider whether any further additional measures may be needed.

However, confirmatory testing on ear notch positive animals will not be conducted under the 2022 programme.

EU Animal Health Law

The changes taken in 2021 and 2022 reflect the requirements of the new EU Animal Health Legislation and the required changes needed to achieve official recognition of the programme at EU level.

To meet the requirements of the EU Animal Health Law, Ireland must achieve an 18-month period without the disclosure of a confirmed BVD persistently infected animal, with 99.8 % of cattle establishments BVD free, accounting for 99.9 % of the bovine population.