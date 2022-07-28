Eye-catching Macroom farm attracting all-comers

The lands extend close to the village’s boundaries and the residence is approached by a private laneway from the public road
The very fetching traditional farmhouse that was renovated in 1995 on the 20-acre farm near Macroom.

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 03:14
Conor Power

A 20-acre holding close to the village of Tarelton in West Cork is drawing a huge amount of attention from various sources at the moment.

Those in the farming sector are attracted by the additional acres it offers, whilst those looking for a home with a workable commute to Cork City (45 minutes) or Macroom (10 minutes) have much to consider as well, particularly with its very fetching traditional farmhouse that was renovated in 1995.

“This is a truly impressive land holding,” says selling agent Brendan Bowe of Bandon-based auctioneers Bowe. “It enjoys a beautiful and unique location, elevated above and within walking distance of Tarelton village, its national school, shops and amenities.”

The lands extend close to the village’s boundaries and the residence is approached by a private laneway from the public road. It enjoys a natural sunny orientation within a mature setting.

The renovation is a big plus for the house, naturally, with an attached extension that offers immediate potential for expanding the living space.

The land, meanwhile, offers good quality acreage in an area that has seen some of the strongest prices achieved over the last five or six years.

“This generational family land holding is of top productive land quality,” said Mr Bowe. “It’s currently under grass but it has grown an array of crops in the past. The main land holding surrounding the residence comprises approximately 13.09 acres, with the remaining 7.17 across the public road.”

With the option of the house available separately on approximately one acre, the price guide is a very reasonable €180,000.

