Eye-catching Macroom farm attracting all-comers

A 20-acre holding close to the village of Tarelton in West Cork is drawing a huge amount of attention from various sources at the moment.

Those in the farming sector are attracted by the additional acres it offers, whilst those looking for a home with a workable commute to Cork City (45 minutes) or Macroom (10 minutes) have much to consider as well, particularly with its very fetching traditional farmhouse that was renovated in 1995.