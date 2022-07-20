Bidders under starters orders for 36-acre holding near Kinsale

Another high-quality farm in the rich pastures near Kinsale is new to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

The holding in question is in the townland of Coolvallanane, approximately 3km northwest of Kinsale – arguably Ireland’s premier coastal town with its balanced mixture of gastronomy, marina and revelry.

“It would be reasonably good land,” says selling agent Ernest Forde. “There’s a small section of it that is a little bit heavy at the bottom, but in general, it’s good land... it’s all workable and without waste.”

For local residents, this particular 36.6-acre block of land will be very familiar as it has been used for Kinsale point-to-point races for over a decade – something which makes the farm all the more desirable, according to Ernest.

“A lot of people are already familiar with the land and know it well,” said Mr Forde, “So that has added to the levels of interest in it... the interest has been very good, and we’ve had a good few calls on it already – from both farmers and non-farmers.”

The property is guiding between €13,000 and €15,000 per acre, and Mr Forde feels that this expectation may well prove to be a conservative one.

“I would be surprised if it didn’t go to the upper end of that scale,” he said.

With such proximity to such a sought-after town as Kinsale, this is the kind of holding that may end up being bought by someone looking to build a house on it, who might take a gamble on getting planning permission and doing a bit of hobby farming.

“I would imagine that it would be farmers that will purchase it at the end of the day,” said Mr Forde, who clearly doesn’t foresee this point-to-point as being a tight race between farmer and non-farmer.

The farm is in pasture and tillage and is being presented in two lots – Lot A with 31.98 acres and Lot B with 4.64 acres.

“We’d be looking for a premium on Lot B if we can get it,” he said, “but if not, we’ll let it go with the farm.”