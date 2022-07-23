You'll have to be in it to win it, for 53-acre Kilkenny Farm

A prime piece of Kilkenny land is coming up for auction on August 24 - but unlike many other recent auctions which have run as hybrid events with an online element, those wanting to place bids this time will need to attend in person.

The property is a 53-acre farm in the townland of Roscon, in the southwest of the county and approximately 2km north of the village of Windgap. According to the selling agent – Callan-based auctioneer Michael Barry – this is in a highly sought-after part of the country, with the farm being presented in two lots.

“The parish of Windgap would be a very strong dairy area,” said Mr Barry.

“There are some long-standing dairying families in that area. This piece of land, luckily enough, is sharing a boundary with a number of them and the farm has been leased out for a number of years to a dairy farmer”

The quality of the land is very good, Mr Barry added: “It’s all in permanent pasture at the minute, divided into numerous paddocks. There’s a farm roadway going through one of the blocks, and in the second block, there is a small corner with an old forestry plantation.”

The holding is being presented in two separate lots, each of which have the potential to grow either grass or arable crops.

Marked aerial view of the 53-acre farm near Windgap, Kilkenny, coming up for public auction

“The land is gently south-facing,” he said. "It sits underneath a range of hills to the south of it, so it’s nice and snug where it is, with potential to grow a lot of grass... There’s water and power on the property as well.”

The decision to go to public auction was one that was inspired by the farm’s location, as well as the number of potentially interested parties in the immediate surrounding area.

“We decided to go to auction on it because of the area that we’re in to be able to give everyone a chance on the day to acquire this if they so wish," the agent added.

"Our approach is to do everything in the room on the day. We’re probably not going to be doing any online bidding because we feel that it’s a day for people to put their hands up if they want this property.

“We’ll be bringing the farm to the market in lots, but we’ll be offering the farm in its entirety as well,” added Mr Barry. “We’re giving every neighbour and everyone who’s interested to bid on whichever portion they’re interested in bidding on.”

The price expectation is in the region of €18,000 per acre.

Given the prices achieved by farms in the area in the recent past, it’s a reasonable amount for land of such quality in such a part of the world.

There should be a good turnout on the day, with no shortage of people putting their hands up.

The auction will take place at 3pm at Carroll’s Hotel, Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny.