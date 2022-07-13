€15,000/acre guide price for 55-acre block near Tralee

A 55-acre parcel of particularly good-quality land is new to the market near Ardfert in North Kerry.

The property is located in the townland of Killeacle, approximately 1.5km north of the village of Ardfert and 4km inland from the famous Banna Strand – a landing beach that was destined to play an important role in the story of Ireland’s independence.

Whatever about our formative political history from over a century ago, the more recent economic history of Kerry is likely to have a much greater bearing on the value of this particular farm.

When Kerry Co-op went public in the mid-1980s, many farmers in the area became shareholders in the nascent plc Kerry Foods.

It is a well-established pattern by now that when a good piece of ready-to-go land (such as this farm) comes up for sale in the county, the latent wealth of those shares is very often brought into play, as many of those holding them use the opportunity to convert their shares into good land.

This farm is easily accessible, with short but adequate road frontage and the county town of Tralee is only 10km away. According to the selling agents, Tralee-based Ger Carmody Auctioneers and Valuers, this is a good-quality south-facing parcel of land that is currently all in grass.

“The farm is in really good condition,” said Mr Carmod. “It’s really good quality.”

The property is nicely laid out in six easily-managed divisions a short distance off the R551. So far, the reaction from the market has been encouraging, according to the selling agents.

“We haven’t yet advertised it fully, but even so, there are already a good few calls and enquiries on it,” he added.

That there would be a good level of interest building up already at this point isn’t surprising. With a number of strong dairy and tillage farmers locally, and the fact that there is little to do to this block of land, it’s an instantly desirable commodity for anyone looking to expand their holding.

The holding is bounded by natural hedgerows and ditches, with open drains on the southern and eastern boundaries.

The price guide is €15,000 per acre – a reasonable expectation for quality acres in this part of North Kerry.