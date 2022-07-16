Buying grain off the combine... what are your treatment options?

Last week we discussed the option of buying grain off the combine in an effort to offset significantly higher concentrate costs in the coming winter and spring.

Various treatment and storage options are available, with each process having its merits.

The process you choose should be based on your animal’s requirements in relation to grain volume to be fed, protein requirement, other available feeds and required performance.

Caution is urged when purchasing crimp grain. Moisture contents can easily exceed the recommended 30%, and this should be discounted for the extra water/moisture when agreeing on a purchase price.

Using an appropriate additive to suit the particular moisture content of the grain is also advised.

Acid treatment, while quite popular, it does not enhance the feed value of the grain, and in some situations where the main forage is wet, low-pH grain silage, digestive upsets may occur when using high levels of the treated grain.

The following is a summary of the most popular processes used for the treatment and storage of grain on Irish farms.

Moist Grain (25%-35% moisture)

Crimped grain (Wheat, Barley, Triticale, Maize, Rye & Oats).

Harvest window – Narrow, during good weather conditions.

Extra care is needed below 30% moisture.

Grain crimped and additive applied – use a proven additive which aids fermentation and reduces secondary fermentation at the pit face.

Prompt ensiling, proper rolling, compacting and covering / sealing is essential.

Create a narrow pit face, as proper pit face management is critical.

When fermented crop stabilises at pH 4-4.5 it is ready for feeding.

Can’t be included dry in meal mixes due to high moisture content.

Susceptible to attack from birds and vermin.

Storage losses can be to 2-3%.

Storage Period: four to six months.

Feed Rates: Dairy: Up to 4kg, Beef: Up to 8kg.

Mature Grain (16%-20% moisture)

Ammonia-based additives (Wheat, Barley, Maize, Triticale, Rye, Oats & Beans).

Harvest window – two to three weeks-during normal harvest.

Grain moisture – 16-20%. It can be done at over 20%, but seek advice with this.

Additive increases the protein content of grain by 4% and preserves for a single cost.

Grain cracked and appropriate amount of additive applied. Can also be treated whole.

Grain is covered and sealed using silage polythene to prevent ammonia loss. However, it can also be stored outdoors once moisture is excluded.

Depending on the additive used you can feed the treated grain after two to six weeks.

Can be included in meal mixes due to its stability in storage Alkaline pH (8 to 9.5) provides a buffer to improve rumen function.

It's less likely to be attacked by birds or vermin due to its alkalinity.

Storage Period: Up to two years with minimal storage loss. (Longer term storage option compared to crimped).

Feed Rates: Dairy up to 6kg, Beef: Can be fed ad-lib.

Ammonium-based storage systems have been very popular in the last decade due to the fact that they increase the final protein content of the grain by 4-5%, while providing a long-term stable rolled grain.

It also increases the pH of the grain which significantly enhances the finished diet of the animal. There are several of these on the market, so ensure that you use a reliable and well-researched product with a proven track record.

Acid Treatment (Wheat & Barley)

Treat grain using organic acids (e.g. propionic acid etc.) at moistures ranging from 17% to 25%.

Application rates vary according to grain moisture content and product used.

Acids may have a negative effect on grain protein utilisation. May not complement diets high in acidic silages.

Ensure even and adequate application rates - acid is applied to whole or rolled grains prior to storage.

Monitor grain temperature and ventilate if necessary if storing long term.

Storage Period: Up to six months.

Feed Rates: Dairy up to 4kg, Beef-6kg (depending on pH of silage). Can’t be included in meal mixes at the higher end of moisture range.

Dry Grain - Wheat, Barley, Triticale, Rye & Oats (14% - 17% Moisture)

It is necessary to lower the grain moisture to between 14 and 17% to prevent heating during storage.

However, diesel costs will make drying expensive in 2022.

It may be necessary to aerate during storage.

Can be more difficult to roll when dry.

Too fine particle size may induce Acidosis in livestock Caution should be taken when rolling due to grain dust.

The addition of water to reduce dust may cause the grain to heat.

Storage weight loss can be high at 3-4% due to moisture loss Once rolled must be fed within four weeks ideally.

Can be included in meal mixes.

Storage Period: Up to nine months. Must be stored in dry, clean conditions.

Feed Rates

Wheat: Dairy up to 3kg, Beef: 4kg

Barley: Dairy up to 4kg, Beef-6kg

Next week, we will take a closer look at costing the above options and how each one should be fed and balanced for animal performance with controlled costs.