Progressive Genetics opens new headquarters

Justice Minister Helen McEntee had the future of Irish cattle breeding under the microscope this week at the official opening of the new Progressive Genetics headquarters in Enfield, Co Meath.

Development of the EBI

At the opening ceremony, the chief executive of Progressive Genetics, Brendan Scanlon, recalled that following its initial establishment in 1995 and of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) in 1998, this facilitated the development of the Economic Breeding Index (EBI).

"EBI is now a well-established measure of progress in the dairy sector and we have made significant gains in genetics in the intervening years," Mr Scanlon said.

“The average EBI of first calving heifers in 2022 is €214 higher than the first calving heifers 20 years ago. This equates to an extra €428 per lactation for heifers calved this year, compared to the heifers of 2002.

"The annual gains in EBI are now trending at €12 per annum."

He also commented on a number of challenges - not least the environmental issues where Irish agriculture is in the "firing line" for contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

"Research by Teagasc has shown that for every €10 increase in EBI, there is a reduction of 1% in greenhouse gas emissions per kg of milk solids as well as improving the profit per cow by €20," Mr Scanlon continued.

“This is where Progressive Genetics plays its part by providing farmers with the technologies to reduce their herd’s carbon footprint and become more efficient and profitable.

"The technologies of AI [including the sexed semen] and milk recording are key to genetic progress and we complement them with herd health testing from Independent Milk Laboratories and our farm software tools from Agrinet.

"Today we provide services across 20 counties with a team of 150 AI technicians and 120 milk recorders.”

'Bright future'

Mr Scanlon said that Progressive Genetics has also been taking part and investing in sexed semen trials since 2013, and this year it saw the establishment of a sexed laboratory in Moorepark which facilitates the availability of its top EBI bulls during the peak breeding season.

Progressive Genetics chairman Donal Murphy added that by replicating the genetic gains of the last 20 years, "we can create a bright future for the Irish livestock sector".

"Progressive Genetics is ready to play its part, and I am certain that the state-of-the-art facility will be instrumental in providing that bright future," he added.

Ms McEntee said: “It is brilliant to see a farmer-owned co-op based here in the county of Meath build a business that employs some 300 people across the country with technicians driving into farmer’s yards up and down Ireland from Belmullet to Bunclody.

“The science and innovation that is at the heart of the sector and the work farmers do is phenomenal; and Progressive Genetics is a huge part of that as well.”