Munster mart prices cool down a little

While it might be hard to concentrate on cattle right now what with the heat, it’s certainly easy to feed them.

Water is all they need at the moment. They’d survive on a beach (if the water wasn’t too salty). Tis boiling in the marts but not so hot in the ring.

A Charolais cross bullock born September '20 weighing 630 kilos sold for €1,680 in Thurles Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Prices have cooled down a little. Just as I predicted a few weeks back, the searing heat has gone out of the trade.

Handy store cattle are back €70 a head on what they were three weeks ago.

Those of us waiting in the high grass have begun to lift our heads with interest.

Buying cattle at the mart doesn’t sound so crazy after all. The store bullock has suddenly become appealing once again.

We will head first for Kanturk mart and to Michael Scanlon for all the latest news from Tuesday’s sale of cattle.

“We had a fine entry of top-quality cattle at Tuesday’s sale,” Michael said.

“We had 320 cattle and 110 calves on offer which met with a fine trade.

“A fine entry of top Aberdeen Angus year and half heifers weighing on average 380kgs made up to €1000 per head.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 AA steers 850kg 1600 5 Fr steers 660kg 1450 2 Lm steers 325kg 900 5 AA heifers 420kg 1000 4 Lm heifers 380kg 820 1 Lm cow 875kg 2320 1 Fr cow 815kg 2030

Thurles mart on Monday had a good sale of stock. Again quality stock lead the way with plainer type bullocks giving auctioneers a little more work.

Thurles Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 AA steers 440kg 1080 6 Hr steers 457kg 1030 2 Lm heifers 537kg 1190 4 Hr heifers 336kg 810 6 AA heifers 423kg 1000 1 Hr cow 590kg 1380 1 Fr cow 465kg 1020

Next to Kilmallock mart where over 700 cattle were up for grabs on Monday and 129 buyers took home stock.

Factory fit cattle made up to €2,650 a head or €2.94 per kg.

A Simmental cross bullock born April '20 weighing 585 kilos sold for €1,280 in Thurles Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Lighter bullocks made up to €1,700 a head €2.74 per kg.

Dry cows sold for up to €1,670 a head or €2.57 per kg.

Heifers hit €1,400 a head or €2.60 per kg. Dairy stock made up to €1,380 (paid for a 3-year-old calved cow).

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 AA steers 549kg 1420 2 Hr steers 543kg 1420 1 Ch steer 530kg 1400 7 Fr steers 596kg 1310 3 Hr heifers 348kg 790 2 Lm heifers 498kg 1180 1 Fr cow 495kg 880

Next to Skibbereen, where on Friday dry cows sold from €150 to €1780 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks in Skibbereen sold from €400 to €1395 with the kilo.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €350 to €768 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €280 to €1078 with their weight.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Hr steers 592kg 1360 1 Lm steer 695kg 2090 5 Sim steers 333kg 980 2 Lm heifers 562kg 1640 2 AA heifers 375kg 970 1 BB cow 880 2660 1 Sim cow 685kg 1530

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts gave us the following report after the sale of cattle on Thursday.

“We had a bigger sale, especially in the bullock ring. “Trade steady on the week especially for quality cattle, but plainer lots getting a shade easier.

More forward bullocks today with quite a number in the 600 kg to 750 kg bracket.

A Hereford cross cow born April '16 & her bull calf born April '22 combined weight 910 kilos sold for €1,550 in Thurles Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

“A large entry of aged bulls averaged €2.26/kg, with €2,580 secured for a Limousin of1,065kg.

Ennis Thursday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 875kg 2420 2 Ch steers 787kg 2300 3 Lm steers 707kg 2220 1 Ch heifer 675kg 1890 2 Hr heifers 382kg 900 4 AA heifers 573kg 1440 1 Ch cow 980kg 2660

George Candler next and a frank report after the sale of cattle at Kilkenny mart on Thursday.

“If Thursday’s sale was anything to go by it appears that beef bullocks and heifers are not as plentiful as previous weeks with many potential agents disappointed.

“We had a smaller sale in Kilkenny with less customers for the plainer type bullock and heifer .

“Top quality beef type bullocks and heifers met a steady trade. A reduction of cull numbers seemed to stabilize the trade with a top call of €2.90 per kilo for a continental, with a Belgian Blue selling to €2010.”