Platform: There's no point baling straw if it doesn't stack up

Recently published figures by Teagasc show that the P and K value of straw has doubled to a tillage farmer since 2019. The extreme rise in fertiliser prices has lead to this reality.

Harvest is upon us and decisions need to be made on Straw. Both the tillage farmer and the potential buyer of the straw needs to know its value to the Tillage farmer. Costs of handling straw have risen and must be factored in if deciding to bale straw for sale.

There is no point in removing straw from the soil if the economics don't add up, especially with the current cost of fertiliser and the added benefits to the soil and climate by incorporating it.

The vast majority of farmers will obviously do business with their loyal regular customers, but what also needs to be noted is that bales of hay and silage are being advertised for sale for at least €10 per bale more than last year, thus making good quality straw a good value alternative for those with livestock this harvest.

The increase in applications for the Straw Incorporation Measure this year points to the fact that farmers are increasingly prepared to chop straw because they see the financial benefits of doing so.

Those that are trying to talk down the price of straw need to know many growers will need very little convincing to turn on the chopper this year.

It's still early stages for harvest '22, so a clear picture has not been developed yet on how winter barley is performing overall.

However, grain prices have slipped sharply of late, and any further reduction will leave tillage farmers with serious concerns.

It has been a costly few months establishing crops and providing the husbandry to same. The financial risks are high this year, so we hope the dice fall kindly in the coming weeks. World grain markets remain turbulent, and we are at their mercy.

The Irish Grain Growers have been working with the Department of Agriculture for months now on finding an acceptable road to implement the Nitrates Action Plan for tillage farmers.

The initial draft launched in March had alarm bells ringing, and we promptly contacted the Dept relaying our concerns. With the aid of documentation provided by Teagasc, at our request, changes have been achieved to date.

We still believe that more logical solutions need to be implemented in parts at this point with talks ongoing. However, decisions need to be imminent as harvest has started.

Supporting the future

One key question many readers might have is why Irish wheat growers only getting feed price for a proportion of their wheat?

Some in the drinks industry and the flour/baking industry are already successfully using Irish wheat in their products. Wheat growers should be asking their buyers why aren't they seeking a premium for traceable quality local grain used in these industries.

Many forget that farmers with tillage only have been left out of any decent financial support from the government as a consequence of the terrible Ukraine war. Practically every other farmer could avail of some form of financial support whether it was producing extra fodder or financial support to keep their business afloat.

When you consider that Irish tillage farmers are farming practically carbon neutral as they are, we will likely need to increase the tillage area to hit agriculture's carbon targets, but in order to be able to do that, we need to support those farmers already committed to the industry.

Add to this, the fact that decisions made at European level will also have a significant impact on the future of our farms.

Decisions regarding technologies like gene editing are needed sooner rather than later, especially if this is to become central to reaching EU targets.

At a recent symposium, hosted by UCC, one of the key points made was that we currently use similar technology in the medical world to help cure patients.

If we are to progress the solutions for climate change, we need to at least put this on the table as an option to consider. A survey carried out by the EU on this is set to close later this month.