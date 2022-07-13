145-acre Waterford farm with mixture of uses guiding at €15k/acre

One of the finest farms to come on the market in County Waterford in some time is how Dungarvan-based auctioneer Nicholas Dwayne describes a 145-acre holding that has just come on the market in the townland of Bishopstown, near Carrick-on-Suir.

The lands are well cared for and fenced, with an interesting mixture of uses at the moment, showcasing the soil’s ability to cater for all farming activities.

Over 60 acres are currently devoted to tillage. There are just over 13 acres under forestry, with the remainder (roughly half the total acreage) in grass.

The public road naturally divides the lands into two parts, while also assuring a superb level of road frontage that runs to over a kilometre. 44.5 acres are on one side of the road (all in grass), with 110.7 acres of land on the other side (tillage land, forestry and grassland).

“This land would be as good as you’ll get,” says Nicholas. “That vein of land that runs through Clonea-Power would be as good as any land in the country... There are 13 acres of forestry in the middle of it, all right, but the rest of it is perfectly good land.”

The forestry plantation still has a few years to run, yielding an annual income and there are also entitlements coming with the farm. Further details of both these income streams can be obtained from the selling agents.

“The farm has been rented out to local farmers over the last few years,” says Nicholas, “and they’ve kept it in tip-top shape, to be fair.”

The property also includes a number of farm buildings which are in a usable condition, as Nicholas explains:

“There’s a farmyard with it and there’s a slatted shed with a slatted tank and a straw shed all under one roof,” he says.

The closest village is Clonea-Power (3km south), with Rathgormack (7km west) also close by. Carrick-on-Suir (7km north) is the nearest town, while Dungarvan (30km), Clonmel (24km) and Waterford City (30km) are all within commutable distance.

“We’ve had a lot of local interest and a lot of interest from outside of the county,” says Nicholas of the property. It’s an executor sale and the vendors have not ruled out the possibility of selling it by auction, should the interest lead it that way.

With the road running through it, the farm lends itself well to sub-division. “I’d imagine that we’ll sell it by private treaty,” says Nicholas. “There is a lot of interest in it... we’re guiding it at €15,000/acre.”