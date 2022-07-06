Manufacturers and dealers gear up for bumper 2022 Farm Machinery Show 

The tarps will be off and polish will be out over the next few days as more than 100 of the top plant and machinery brands make the final touches to their exhibits for the Farm Machinery Show.

Run by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA), Ireland's official representative trade body for the farm machinery industry, the event will take place in Punchestown Event Centre, Naas, Co Kildare, on July 13 and 14.

The FTMTA Machinery Show previously ran in February. However, despite the obvious seasonal challenge for contractors, organisers say they expect the change of date to July to prove popular.

The 2022 event is also no longer limited to farm machinery, and will for the first time also feature a significant display of plant machinery and grounds care technology.

New Holland's T7.315 PLM Intelligence.

Plant exhibits include Bobcat mini excavators from Adare Machinery,​ Liugong large excavators from FJS Plant,​ Hydomac large excavators from Kellys of Borris, and​ Takeuchi excavators from Breens of Cashel.

The show covers about four acres of indoor exhibition space across four pavilions and a large outdoor display area.

Highlights for 2022 include:

Adare Machinery stand will showcase two new products — Bobcat TL38.70HF Telehandler and the Bobcat L85 Compact Wheel Loader — at its stand.

With rated power of 167-335hp (125-250kW) and torque of up to 1,450Nm, JCB's Fastrac iCON is also expected to one of the popular exhibits at the event.

Gadget geeks can look out for New Holland's T7.315 PLM Intelligence, which builds on the legacy of the acclaimed T7 tractor, as well as its Combine CR8.80.

The Kubota M7003 series has been setting new standards for tractors, and now show-goers can check out its intelligent Precision Farming Solutions and premium comfort for themselves.

There's plenty for 'Team Green' fans. The John Deere exhibit will showcase the versatility of its 6R Series, designed boasting "elite performance even in the toughest conditions". Models on display, from the range known for its pulling power, reliability and comfort, will include the 6R140, 6R185, and 6R215.

While growers can check out the new MAF 3580 Sprayer on display with John Deere Mazzotti & Templetuohy Farm Machinery.

Tanco will be showcasing its range of top-class balers and mowers at this year's event. Some of the featured models planned for this year's line-up include 1400V Wrapper, the AUTOCUT mower and the S Series wrap and stack.

Kverneland group is hoping to showcase the 5387, its new butterfly mower.

A rep at the firm told the Irish Examiner "all the stops had been pulled out" to get the very first model out of any factory in the world to the event on time.

Expected to land in Ireland on Monday, just two days ahead of the event on Wednesday, there won't be much room for any delays.

The FastBale, which was featured in last week's Irish Examiner Farming, will also make an appearance.

Other major brands to look out for include Pottinger, Kuhn, Claas, Valtra, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Cork Farm Machinery, Lemken, Farmhand, and McHale Plant, among others.

The Condor V demonstrator.

The line-up will also include first-time exhibitors such as Agrifac, whose Condor V demonstrator self-propelled sprayer arrived on the island at the end of June in time for the show.

One lucky punter won't be left just dreaming of waking up to the machines in their yard. DoneDeal will be running a competition giving away a new Amazone one-tonne fertiliser spreader.

FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly said: “We expect to have a large attendance not only from the machinery trade but also from the general public who are aiming at making it a family day out.

The addition of brands displaying robotic lawn mowers, motor dealers and of course the latest high-end farm machinery technology has added appeal to the broader public.

“Ticket sales have proved strong via our new online ticket ordering facility on our website, but we will have a limited number of tickets available to purchase at the entrance on each of the days.”

Tickets for the FTMTA Machinery Show in Punchestown can be purchased online by visiting ftmta.ie and following the FTMTA ticket sales link.

Tickets cost €25 per adult and €20 concessionary rate. Children under 12 go free when accompanied by an adult.

The show will run from 10am-6pm daily.