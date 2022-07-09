40-acre farm in the heart of the Golden Vale near Kilmallock set for August auction

Continuing their strong trend of public auctions (including some strong prices too), GVM Auctioneers have just launched a farm that will be coming under the hammer on the 17th of August next at Kilmallock Mart.

This is in the heart of the Golden Vale but in an area with a good mixture of farming practices and more moderate prices than in other corners of Munster’s prime pastureland.

According to selling agent Richard Ryan of GVM’s Kilmallock office, it’s a property which has ‘very realistic vendors’ and which represents a good opportunity to purchase a substantial number of acres in North Kerry.

“It’s a nice farm,” says Richard, who points out that there have already been a good number of enquiries on the holding which is located in the townland of Ballinvreena, 11km east of Kilmallock. “Most of the land is very good, although there is a portion of the land which is a little bit heavier.”

All the land is in permanent pasture and laid out in easily-managed and well-sheltered fields and paddocks. The property would benefit to some extent if the next owner were to embark on some improvement works on the land. There are no entitlements going with the farm.

The property benefits from the presence of an old farmhouse on the grounds. This appears to be structurally solid but in need of a complete refurbishment, according to the selling agents.

The roadside position of the dwelling makes it a very useful asset for the next owner – whether the decision is to refurbish the house and let it out or simply sell it.

All in all, there should be a good turnout at the auction of this farm. It does represent a substantial number of acres in an area where good land is treated with reverence and where such holdings are quite rare on the market.

The price expectation is in the region of €400,000. At €10,000 per acre, it’s hardly a bullish expectation but then with all the uncertainty floating on the air these days, one is inclined to err on the side of caution.