134-acre Westmeath farm could be a good start

Situated to the west of Lough Ennell in Co Westmeath, a 134.5-acre farm is new to the market with Ballymahon-based O’Meara Auctioneers.

The roadside holding is convenient and large enough to attract attention from far and near and it will be interesting to see how enquiries develop in the coming weeks and months.

The townland of Rathdrishoge is about 7km from Ballinea and 3km from Castletown Geoghegan. The farm has good road frontage and is convenient to the larger towns of Tullamore (24km), Mullingar (15km) and Athlone (40km).

“It’s top-quality land,” said selling agent James O’Meara of the property. “There are two or three fields with 25 to 30 acres in them... It’s as good a piece of land that has come up for sale in Westmeath for some time — there’s no waste on it.”

The property is all in pasture at the moment but, as the agent points out, this is a farm that would be suitable for any agricultural enterprise. This part of Westmeath is renowned for quality land, where the dominant sectors would be dairying, beef cattle and tillage.

“There will probably be local interest but it’s also big enough for somebody to start out and come from anywhere to buy it... you could milk 150 cows on it, for example... There are some sheds on it. There aren’t any slatted sheds but there are some open sheds,” Mr O'Meara said.

The quality of the sheds on the farm varies from good condition to poor condition and there is also a dwelling on the land — a bungalow that may be sold with the farm if so required.

The three-bedroom dwelling adjoins the land and is set back from the road on an elevated site. Accommodation includes a kitchen/dining room, sitting room and main bathroom, with additional storage sheds to the rear. It could be an interesting additional option for someone requiring a residence for about €240,000.

The property is very well fenced all around with sheep fencing, and the farm has its own water supply and has an electric connection.

The guide price is in the region of €10,000 per acre — a level that will surely whet the appetite for anyone in any part of the country looking to get started on some high-quality land.