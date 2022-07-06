39 acres of quality Golden Vale land in South Tipperary

Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes are bringing a very interesting holding to the market in South Tipperary. Loughloher House comes complete with a traditional home and collection of outbuildings to tempt those looking for a unique residential/commercial project.

Apart from that, of course, this farm comprises just under 40 acres of prime Golden Vale lands just 3km from the historical town of Cahir.

“The land is of excellent quality,” says Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes. “It’s laid out in three fields on old parkland.”

Cutting through this fertile former parkland from the public road is a driveway that leads to the house, courtyard and outbuildings – a focal point for many.

“The house has lots of potential,” says Roseanne. “It’s of an old farmhouse style in that lovely mature setting, well back in off the road via a long avenue. You’re very well located here – only 3km from Cahir and 8km off the Cork-Dublin motorway... There’s a large courtyard at the back, which also has lots of potential.”

The condition of most of the outbuildings is quite poor. The house – which probably dates from the early 20th century – is habitable and is in need more of a refurbishment than a complete renovation.

“It would be a big project,” says Roseanne, “but you have the maturity of the lands and the setting of such good quality and you have the structure there. A lot of people who have viewed it have said that they’ve found the house to be in better condition than they expected.”

The land has been let to a local farmer for a number of years, according to the selling agents.

“It has been well farmed,” says Roseanne. “They’ve kept cattle on it and they’ve been taking silage cuts from it over the last number of years and it’s in excellent condition. There’s also good mature hedging between the three divisions.”

The interest has already been good, according to Roseanne, with enquiries from a number of sources – often evenly divided between farmers and non-farmers.

Inside Loughlogher House which a lot of viewsers have said is in better condition than they expected. Photo: Niamh Whitty

“There has been local interest,” she says. “There’s been interest from people looking to move back to the area from Dublin. There’s been interest from farther afield too – now that people can work from home, they’re seeing the advantages of properties like this.”

The asking price for this unique package of high-class land and potentially high-class home is €650,000. Disregarding the house and buildings for a minute, the top-class land at €16k/acre could interest farmers, while for those looking for an attractive house to refurbish with 39 acres of land to let out, the price is also right.