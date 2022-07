Mart reports: 'Trade continues to be very strong'

While steak might be off the menu this week in a swanky hotel back in Kerry, I’m glad to report it’s still very much on the menu at my table.

The price of steak seems to be the overriding issue with regards to the hotel’s abandonment of one of the most nourishing, nutritious, not to mention tastiest foods on the planet.

Now I find this bizarre, as a poor farmer like me can have a fine juicy Angus steak on his table at home each week for less than €10. A top-quality steak, purchased locally I might add. A steak that gives me the strength of twenty men.

Anyway, at the marts this week beef bullocks and fleshed out dry cows are proving as popular as ever.

However, demand for the lighter store and poorer dry cow has weakened. Not weak enough for me to throw a bid, but heading in the right direction.

We head first to Kilmallock mart where 139 buyers locked heads on Monday for cattle.

The mart had 850 stock on offer, with Kilmallock mart reporting “trade continues to be very strong with buyers very keen to buy cattle.”

Bullocks here made up to €1,670 a head or €2.70 per kg.

Dry cows sold for up to €2,080 a head or €2.57 per kg.

Heifers made up to €1,500 a head or €2.67 per kg.

Dairy stock hit €1,725 a head (paid for a 2-year-old calved heifer).

Up to €650 was paid in the calf ring for runners. Young calves made up to €420 a head.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 AA steers 535kg 1420 3 Lm steers 518kg 1400 7 Fr steers 505kg 1090 5 AA heifers 340kg 860 5 Hr heifers 346kg 830 1 Lm heifer 475kg 1240

It was full steam ahead at Kanturk mart on Tuesday. Michael Scanlon of Kanturk mart gave us all the details.

“We had 440 cattle at today’s sale including 80 cull cows and 130 calves. Trade again a little easier this week mainly due to grass shortage and factory prices also back. We had some strong calves on offer with good quality Aberdeen Agus making up to €500.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 AA steers 625kg 1600 2 Hr steers 655kg 1550 2 Hr steers 622kg 1525 7 AA steers 415kg 1000 5 Hr heifers 535kg 1330 2 Lm heifers 430kg 1050 2 Sh heifers 255kg 790

Trish Burton of Cork Co-op marts gave us this report following last Saturday’s cattle sale at Macroom.

“Dry cows are a tougher trade with prices having fallen back slightly over the past few weeks.

“Heavier cattle and factory-types are doing well and stores are holding their own.”

Dry cows in Macroom sold for up to €1340 with their weight.

Friesian bullocks made from €1.70/kg to €2.40/kg.

Continental bullocks sold from €2.49/kg to €2.95/kg.

Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.30/kg to €2.65/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 Fr steers 627kg 1490 4 Fr steers 305kg 565 3 AA steers 740kg 1990 3 Hr steers 575kg 1430 2 Ch steers 675kg 1980 1 Hr cow 750kg 2090 1 Fr cow 585kg 1119

In Kilkenny on Thursday, it was business as usual, mart manager George brings us the latest update.

“Top-quality cattle are still selling well, but plainer type cattle are more difficult to sell.

“Less customers than last week.

“Factory agents are putting it out there that quotes for cattle will drop in the next week or so, and this may be weakening confidence. However, if numbers start to dry up, it may stabilise prices.

“Canner type cows on Thursday were more difficult to sell, but heavy Friesian cows are still selling well with up to €2010 paid for an 840-kilo animal. “Continental cows peaked at €2180 a head for a cow weighing 770 kilo (€2.84 per kilo).”

In Kilkenny on Thursday bullocks sold from

€1.80/kg to €3.13/kg.

Heifers in Kilkenny sold from €1.70 to €3.15 per kilo.

Friesian cull cows sold from €1.00/kg to €2.40/kg.

Continental cull cows made from €1.60/kg to €2.92/kg.

Kilkenny Thursday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 BB steers 740kg 2300 2 Fr steers 735kg 1860 2 Hr steers 680kg 1810 6 Hr steers 340kg 780 1 Lm heifer 700kg 2100 2 Ch heifers 525kg 1400 1 Lim heifer 440kg 1290

At Ennis mart on Thursday a big sale was reported, with just short of 700 cattle on offer.

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts reporting on the sale said that there was “a slightly easier tone to the trade all round.

“Mostly store bullocks on offer with forward cattle scarce in the ring.

“More beef available in the heifer and cull cow rings.

“There were 15 aged bulls in the sale on Thursday and they averaged €2.47/kg, with a Hereford bull of 1,105kg hitting €2,660 and a Limousin bull of 875kg hitting €1,490.

Ennis Thursday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 755kg 2260 2 Lm steers 607kg 1820 1 Hr steer 810kg 2210 1 BB steer 705kg 2000 1 Ch heifer 700kg 2210 2 AA heifers 630kg 1790 1 Ch cow 910kg 2650

Next to Skibbereen, where on Friday dry cows sold from €160 to €1180 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks in Skibbereen sold from €390 to €1429 with the kilo.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €340 to €1435 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €290 to €1075 with their weight.

Weanling bulls in Skibbereen sold from €300 to €930 with their weight.

Weanling heifers sold from €200 to €580 with the kilo.