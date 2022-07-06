Lamb trade: Optimism for higher prices ahead of Eid

There is a bit more optimism around the lamb trade at the factories this week with suppliers optimistic the Islamic celebrations will deliver stronger prices.

Reports from around the country are in unison that there is a lot more interest from the processors in getting strong supplies and they are having to pay that bit extra to get them in sufficient numbers to supply market demand.

Most of the factories are quoting 730 cents/kg with a shake of 740 cents/kg going. That said, they are believed to be experiencing some difficulty in getting requirements at less than 740-750 cents/kg.

The Eid al-Adha festival celebrations this weekend is usually relied upon by the sheep farmers to deliver a boost to the trade. It usually injects some life into the mid-season trade as demand lifts.

The factory agents were reported to have been very busy for the nearly seven days of this week as they were under pressure to keep a strong intake flowing to fill the orders from the market.

The impetus was reflected in the live trade at the mart sales where the prices were sharper than in recent weeks.

The entry at Kilkenny Mart was slightly up and overall the trade was sharper with a full clearance. Butchers paid up to €122 over for the lambs.

The top price was €177 paid for a lot of five weighing 56kg. A pen of ten weighing 58kg sold for €170 and a lot of eight weighing 54kg made €168, while a pen of seventeen weighing 51kg sold for €177. The factory agents paid up to €112 over for the lambs.