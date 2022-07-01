The first glimpse at a new forage machine which could be on its way to Ireland

Irish Examiner Farming Editor Rachel Martin was among four Irish agri-journalists to get the first glimpse behind the scenes at Kverneland Group’s latest acquisition – an 80% share in ROC Company.

The merger, with the Northern Italian firm that manufacturers forage mergers, was announced in October.

ROC’s patented merger system uses pick-up rakes to lift the sward onto two conveyor belts to the left and right of the linkage system, which bring the grass together in one central row.

The speed and ease with which it glides across the field, almost make the traditional rake-style rower look as innovative as the wee grey Fergie.

The conveyor belt system is designed to be gentler on the grass, avoiding the need to drag it across the ground, and as a result, to improve the overall silage quality.

Of course, that mean means the bearings underneath the conveyor system will take the brunt of wear.

However, to replace them, the customer just needs to replace one bolt to access the inside of the pick-up.

“It’s super easy, super quick,” an engineer at the factory in Ravenna, Italy, explained, demonstrating.

The conveyor belt itself is made of very heavy-duty rubber, which is not designed to need regular replacement. It’s also modular, meaning it’s made in sections which can be replaced individually.

Perhaps this could be an essential feature should ROC’s merger make it to a full launch in Ireland – something still to be decided – as at home it will need to contend with uneven terrain, and even the occasional protruding rock.

Philip English, managing director of Kverneland Ireland, said he would ensure the product is put through its paces in a range of conditions on Irish farms before a decision is made on whether to launch the product in Ireland.

The first machine – an RT 880 - landed into Dublin Port earlier this week, making the first stop at Kverneland’s Irish headquarters.

But it won’t have to go too far – for it’s understood its first outing will be with a well-known agri-contractor from Co Kilkenny.

Keep it simple

The merger was designed by the Ubaldi brothers, who founded ROC in 1996.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Rafael Ubaldi, the “engineer” of the pair, explained his philosophy was to keep things simple.

“In farming, a customer can work 20 hours or more for one long season. If the machine breaks in the middle of the season it’s a big problem, so I try to keep things simple,” he said.

“People look at a machine like that and think it is complicated, but the way I see it, a machine that has less electronics is more complicated. The electronic programme just adjusts the project.

“The electronic aspect is more complicated at the start, but in the future it is a stronger machine that can be adapted and automated more for the future.” The factory in Ravenna, Italy currently makes just 300 mergers a year.

Many aspects of the process are still carried out manually, meaning there is significant scope to automate.

By contrast, automated folding machines, robotic arm welders and drilling machines, and even a laser-guided quality control process are now commonplace in several of the Kverneland Group factories.

The merger comes in 11 models available in widths ranging from 3m to 12m to suit a variety of farm sizes and crop types.

“We can make a sward every 17 or 18m so it keeps the production of the next machine really, really high whether that is a baler or a forage harvester. It’s all about maximising the tonnage per hour,” Denis Ubaldi said.

The machine includes four tandem wheels offset with spring and hydraulic suspension.

“In total, we have eight-cylinder distance mixed suspension on the road. We are the only company that has suspension on the road,” Mr Ubaldi added.