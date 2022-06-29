Strong interest expected in auction of 72-acre South Tipp farm

Coming up for public auction at the Horse and Jockey Hotel on Friday the July 15, a 72-acre farm in South Tipperary features a neo-Georgian dwelling and will be available in separate lots or as one entity.

According to the selling agent Pádraic Murtagh of Mullingar-based James L Murtagh & Associates, the farm auction will also be going live, with online bids possible through LSL Auctions.

The holding is located less than 10km from the small town of Fethard, about 34km from Thurles and 22km from the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway, in a much sought-after part of Munster.

This land is in good hearth and although there is work to be done to it, it holds a lot of potential for the next owners, according to Mr Murtagh.

“It is land, that if you give any attention to it, you can turn it inside-out,” says the selling agent. “The majority of it is very productive. It has been farmed traditionally and grazed extensively and all the surrounding lands are in permanent pasture.”

Lot 1 consists of Cappa House, outbuildings and 23 acres of land.

Lot 2 comprises the remaining 49 acres of land, while Lot 3 is the overall holding of 72 acres.

The house on Lot 1 is a neo-Georgian dwelling which is in good condition throughout and cuts an attractive presence, with plenty of character and charm.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen/dining area, five bedrooms (two ensuite) and a bathroom.

It is approached by a hardcore driveway bounded by mature hedging, on a slightly elevated site with uninterrupted southerly views of Slievenamon and the surrounding countryside.

The outbuildings include a good three-bay hay shed and lean-to, with cattle-handling facilities. There’s also potential in an additional large stone roofless outbuilding.

The interest levels so far have been good, according to the selling agent, with a number of enquiries prior to the auction in just over a fortnight.

“It’s suitable for any kind of agricultural activity,” said Mr Murtagh. “It could be used for equestrian or for tillage or as an outside farm for a dairy holding, for example.”

The lands of Lot 2 are being guided at between €8,000 and €10,000 per acre — a modest but realistic expectation given the farm’s particular qualities.

The house and outbuildings on 23 acres in Lot 1, meanwhile, have an expectation of between €550,000 and €600,000.