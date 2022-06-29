Quality Meath farm with clear potential to draw strong interest

Coming under the hammer on July 20 next (at 3pm at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth) is an 80-acre holding close to the village of Kilcock, Co Meath.

A large parcel of quality land in the Royal County is always an event so this one should be well attended. According to the selling agent — Will Coonan of Coonan Property in Maynooth — the auction should bring a number of serious farmers, as well as plenty of those looking towards the future from an investment point of view.

Although, the main attraction here is the sizeable farm of high-class tillage land, the property holds a few more strings to its bow.

First of all, there are about 11.5 acres devoted to forestry, which doesn’t have any premiums but represents a minor additional asset.

Development potential

Then there is the development potential — tantalisingly ill-defined but there nonetheless. The farm is located in the townland of Newtownmoyaghy, 2km from the village of Kilcock. Maynooth is only 4km away, with Dublin a distance of 33km.

With excellent connections via the M4 and the railway line, the fact the western edge of the farm adjoins the Kilcock Environs Development boundary means there is strong potential in a part of Ireland where there is strong demand for housing.

The agents describe this farm with frontage onto the banks of the River Rye as a “phenomenal opportunity”. It is difficult to argue otherwise, given its superb location in relation to the nearby towns and cities and infrastructure. The road frontage it enjoys stretches to an impressive 875m, giving it unrivalled accessibility.

Land use in this part of the world is mixed between tillage, beef farming, dairying and equestrian. The presence of the famous Moyglare Stud nearby is testament to the quality of land that Meath is famous for and this farm could be put to any farming enterprise.

Thriving town

Kilcock itself is a thriving town that offers excellent connections to the rest of the country by road and rail, sitting on the border between Meath and Kildare.

“It’s free-draining land of excellent quality,” Mr Coonan said. “And it also offers development prospects in the years ahead. Kilcock is an expanding town which holds real sway as a growing hub in the North Kildare/Meath area. It’s a fantastic chance to buy development potential in this thriving location.”

The price guide of €1,500,000 (€18,750/acre) is closer to its agricultural value without any significant premium for its development potential. It has the makings of a lively auction.