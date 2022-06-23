INHFA calls for legislation on dog control and more public awareness of land ownership

A policy paper on public access launched by a farm organisation is calling for new legislation around dog control and public indemnity, along with a public education programme to be established.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association has compiled its paper following a survey conducted with its membership over the last number of weeks.

The survey responses showed a “real concern relating to the threat posed” to farmers and their livestock from walkers bringing dogs onto hills and farmlands, Pheilim Molloy, INHFA vice-president said.

“On this basis, we are asking our Oireachtas members to legislate and ensure all non-working dogs are not allowed onto our hills and farmlands,” Mr Molloy added.

The INHFA said legislation in this area needs to involve “considerable fines” for those caught with non-working dogs on farmland, and that this “should also be considered as a criminal offence”.

“While we accept that some people may perceive this as drastic, it must be recognised that most recreational users are respectful and aware that you should not bring dogs onto other people’s farmland,” the policy paper reads.

“What this legislation will do is remove any ambiguity about access with dogs and challenge the minority who either do not understand or are unwilling to respect the landowners’ property and livelihood rights.”

With concerns around insurance also featuring strongly in the survey, Mr Molloy outlined the “requirement for the Oireachtas to compel through legislation” that anyone involved in accessing, for recreational purposes, property that is not theirs, to have private and public liability insurance.

“In proposing this we are conscious that other sectors of our economy could benefit through reduced insurance exposure which could be an added incentive,” he said.

“Failing this, we have also outlined how the Oireachtas could enact alternative legislation, ensuring anyone accessing farmland do so at their own risk and automatically waives the right to claim against the property owner.”

In its policy paper, the INHFA said the “unregulated encouragement” of public access is “adding to the risk of farms as workplaces in a manner that would not be tolerated under health and safety requirements in other industries”.

Public support to increase awareness

The INHFA also said there were “regular reports” of damage being done by recreational users, like “fences being broken and stock being injured and, in some cases, wildfires caused by recreational users ‘wild camping’ that has undermined CAP payments to farmers”.

Beyond these recommendations, the INHFA is also looking for public support to increase awareness around land ownership.

The report highlights that there appears to be “widespread ignorance” of farming practices and ownership of all kinds of farmland, and that “many recreational users do not seem to appreciate” that when they walk on farmland, they are entering owned land and entering a farmer’s place of work and livelihood.

“The simple concept that commonage land is private land held in common by a specific number of landowners is something that members of the public and beyond are unaware of,” Mr Molloy added.

“There is a need for a public education programme to explain the rights of farmers and responsibilities of recreational users as well as acceptance from those promoting walking that there is a serious problem within public access that is leaving landowners vulnerable to abuse and harm.”

A further issue the organisation outlined relates to possible damage of sensitive habitats as a result of the “current free-for-all approach” in relation to public access.

“For farmers on Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protected Areas, high footfall on these sites is likely to cause damage that could impact directly on them.”

With a high percentage of hills designated as one of these habitats, Mr Molloy said there was a “responsibility on the State to recognise this and act to protect both the sites and the landowner who owns it”.

“The lack of joined-up thinking and public access management raises serious concerns for their future environmental protection,” the policy paper said.