Steeper fines weighed up for dog owners found guilty of 'livestock worrying'

Increased penalties for owners whose dogs are found to be worrying livestock are being considered.

The Department of Rural and Community Development said it is consulting with the Office of the Attorney General for the offence, as part of a drive to review and improve legislation in this area, as livestock worrying continues to be an issue in rural areas.

241 incidences of livestock worrying were reported to local authorities in 2020, with 253 reported in 2019.

Bairbre Nic Aongusa, assistant secretary in the community division of the Department of Rural and Community Development told a recent Oireachtas committee meeting that dogs must be “kept under effectual control and in particular around livestock”.

“Dogs should never be left free to roam and pose a threat to the livelihood of our farmers,” she said.

“Each year, during lambing season, DRCD has spearheaded communications campaigns, seeking to inform dog owners of the risks of leaving dogs unattended.

“We are seeking to increase the level of fines for the offence of livestock worrying.

“We will continue to do our part, along with colleagues in the local authorities, the local authority vets and DAFM, to consolidate efforts in this area and to promote the message of responsible dog ownership.”

The Control of Dogs Act 1986 provides for the licensing and control of dogs and provides for the protection of livestock from worrying by dogs.

Dog control notices

Meanwhile, a fine of €2,500 is currently in place for owners whose dogs attack livestock, however, it is understood a fine that is double this amount or more is being considered.

Furthermore, under the Control of Dogs Acts, the department is considering a new provision to allow for Dog Control Notices, notices issued to a dog owner whose dog has been found to be out of control.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys met recently with farmer representatives, and has sought the AG’s advice.

“We would be very hopeful of getting advice that will enable us to make regulations in the short-term,” Ms Nic Aongusa told the committee.

Leave No Trace Ireland, Ireland’s only outdoor ethics programme which promotes the responsible use of the outdoors, has recently launched its third national awareness campaign urging the public to exercise care in their enjoyment of the outdoors including public parks, open countryside, and beaches.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Ms Humphreys has urged people to enjoy the outdoors responsibly and to keep dogs on leads near livestock and wildlife.

"As we enjoy more time in our shared outdoor spaces over the summer months remember to love this place and leave no trace,” Ms Humphreys said.

'Many and severe consequences'

A few years ago, the Department of Rural and Community Development conducted a public consultation on measures relating to the control of dogs in Ireland.

Submissions to the consultation were published in May this year.

The Irish Farmers’ Association said in its submission that the problem of marauding dogs attacking livestock, especially sheep, is a “major issue for farmers”.

“A dog attack on a sheep flock results in many and severe consequences.

“The most dramatic impact is on the sheep flock with severe pain and suffering inflicted on the sheep. This result is significant animal welfare problems as well as abortions and many flocks suffer for years from fear of a dog or future attacks.

“An attack can have a very traumatic impact on the farmer and his family, with a major sense of loss and also anger, especially where the dogs are not apprehended. There can be severe consequences in the neighbourhood where families and neighbours fall out.”

The IFA has called for the law to be amended “to make it clear that all dog owners have a duty of care to ensure that their dog is under control at all times and meets all the legislative requirements in relation to dog ownership such as licencing, registration and microchipping”.

“In addition, this duty of care extends to the breed type, suitability, facilities to accommodate the dog, training, control and other areas. Failure to adhere to this duty of care must rest solely with the dog owner.”

The Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners Association said in its submission that a lot of its members graze their sheep on upland commonage areas and are seeing “a lot of incidences of irresponsible behaviour of dog-owners, where dogs are allowed out of vehicles to run free on upland areas where sheep are grazing with no regard what so ever of the consequences”.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association added that it believed that the most effective way in addressing the issue of dog control is through responsible dog ownership.

“All dogs have the ability to cause harm [to both people and animals] irrespective of breed,” the submission read.

“Responsible dog ownership can reduce and hopefully eliminate these risks which is why we need to inform and educate the public on what responsible dog ownership is.

“Until such time as dog control is seen as a priority then we don’t believe anything will change.”