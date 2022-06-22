Near-drought conditions bring fresh worries for farmers with dry months to come

Near-drought conditions are a worry for farmers in some areas, with the dry months of July, August, and September still to come.

Irish Water has appealed to the public in Wexford to be mindful of their water usage, because increased summer demand is being exacerbated by warm weather and widespread drought.

Last weekend, Met Éireann said all soils nationwide were dry, reflected in soil moisture deficit (SMD) measurements ranging between 15 and 20mm over Connacht and Ulster, and between 20 and 55mm over Munster and Leinster.

Soil moisture deficits were predicted to increase further this week, due to drier-than-normal conditions, causing more widespread restriction of growth, except in the Northwest, which was forecast to get wetter weather.

Growth restriction occurs if SMD exceeds 30mm. Last week, SMD exceeded 30mm throughout the southern half of Ireland, except for West Kerry, and extended to most of north Leinster and into Co Down.

SMD exceeded 50mm in some parts of Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare, and Laois; south Cork; the Shannon estuary; and the Dublin metropolitan area.

Since 1981, in Ireland, the average monthly surface SMD for June ranged from 11.5mm to as high as 70.5mm (the latter in the drought year of 2018). Another dry year was 1989, with 52mm.

Last week, Teagasc grassland advisors said that grass growth had been matching demand on most farms, but some were affected by soil-moisture deficits, and growth was likely to be restricted. Teagasc advised farmers to keep the average farm cover above 550kg of dry matter per hectare, and to hold to a 20 to 25-day rotation, without letting pre-grazing yields go below 1,100kg per ha.

Making more ground available for grazing, or increasing supplementary feeding to reduce demand, offered some leeway, if necessary.

With grass dry matters high across the country, and much increased in recent weeks in most southern areas after drying conditions and lack of rain, farmers were advised to be careful not to underestimate covers on paddocks.

An increase from 16% to 19% dry matter is worth nearly 20% more grass in a paddock. So, a cover estimated at 1,100 could have 1,300kg of dry matter per hectare, meaning that an estimated 10 days of grazing ahead could really be 12 days. And with grazing conditions excellent, grass utilisation should be high, perhaps over 90%.

During dry weather, sulphur availability to the grass plant becomes even more important, so farmers should consider spreading this nutrient on paddocks.

Sulphur is important to improve nitrogen-use efficiency and, therefore, grow more grass. While most farms have some sulphur applied (from slurry and fertiliser), Teagasc advisors believe that the amount applied is lower on some farms, and some have little sulphur applied.

Farmers should ideally apply a high-sulphur-based fertiliser to paddocks as soon as possible.

Water provision for livestock also becomes more important in dry weather.

Dairy cows need 100 to 120 litres per day of water, and will drink 30-50% of that within one hour of milking.

Last week, Glanbia advisors said some of their milk-supply areas were seeing a severe decline in grass growth, particularly in the southeast of the country. Grass quality was deteriorating also.

For dry areas, the co-op’s advice is:

Farms must be walked twice weekly to asses grass availability and make informed decisions.

Holding average farm cover above 500kg DM/ha is crucial. Farms doing this can grow more grass, maximising growth by keeping more grass in the second or third leaf phase.

Post-grazing residuals of 4cm must be maintained; with high dry matter, there is no reason not to utilise grass well. “Do not waste feed, but do not overgraze paddocks.”

At low grass-growth rates (under 50kg DM/ha), maintain rotation length at 24-25 days approximately.

Decrease demand to match growth, by removing surplus stock/non-lactating animals from the milking platform; increase concentrate supplementation in the parlour; and introduce a high-quality silage buffer (surplus bales of 75-plus DMD quality).

Fields that have been grazed to residual targets of 4cm are still going stemmy. This seasonal effect can be exacerbated by grass being stressed by low soil moisture, or a lack of nitrogen, or a combination of these.

Strong covers could be baled as surplus forage, if the cover per livestock unit is 160kg to 180kg of dry matter.

Pre-mowing reduces the cow’s ability to select leafier material, and forces her to eat the grass stem. Pre-mowing can thus be useful for those that are highly stocked and can’t afford to waste grass. But they must increase supplementation to fill the energy gap left by lower quality grass intake, if they want to maintain milk output.

The Glanbia advice is that topping should be a last resort, because it means grass is left behind, rather than being consumed by the cow or conserved as surplus forage. Before deciding to cut paddocks as a pre-mow, bales, or topping (all of which reduce the growth rate over the coming weeks), assess the grass growth and average farm cover.

Unless rainfall returns to normal levels, soils could remain relatively dry until the start of October. Normally, once October arrives, rainfall starts to fill up the water reserves in the ground, until April, when evaporation again begins to exceed precipitation and to deplete water stored in the soil.

Dry weather also increases the risk of rural wildfires, which is normally high from the end of February until October.

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and Marine issues fire-danger notices.