Near-drought conditions bring fresh worries for farmers with dry months to come

- Farms must be walked twice weekly to asses grass availability and make informed decisions.
- Holding average farm cover above 500kg DM/ha is crucial. Farms doing this can grow more grass, maximising growth by keeping more grass in the second or third leaf phase.
- Post-grazing residuals of 4cm must be maintained; with high dry matter, there is no reason not to utilise grass well. “Do not waste feed, but do not overgraze paddocks.”
- At low grass-growth rates (under 50kg DM/ha), maintain rotation length at 24-25 days approximately.
- Decrease demand to match growth, by removing surplus stock/non-lactating animals from the milking platform; increase concentrate supplementation in the parlour; and introduce a high-quality silage buffer (surplus bales of 75-plus DMD quality).
- Fields that have been grazed to residual targets of 4cm are still going stemmy. This seasonal effect can be exacerbated by grass being stressed by low soil moisture, or a lack of nitrogen, or a combination of these.
- Strong covers could be baled as surplus forage, if the cover per livestock unit is 160kg to 180kg of dry matter.
- Pre-mowing reduces the cow’s ability to select leafier material, and forces her to eat the grass stem. Pre-mowing can thus be useful for those that are highly stocked and can’t afford to waste grass. But they must increase supplementation to fill the energy gap left by lower quality grass intake, if they want to maintain milk output.