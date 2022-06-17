€300,000 in funding announced for agri-food tourism projects

Nearly €300,000 in funding has been granted to 19 Irish agri-food tourism projects, including a number of Munster-based projects.

The Co Kerry-based Cromane Seafest, the Tipperary Food Producers Network, and the Burren Eco Tourism Network were among those selected to receive the funding, along with the West Waterford Festival of Food, which received the highest allocation (€25,000) of all 19 projects.