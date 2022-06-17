€300,000 in funding announced for agri-food tourism projects

A number of Munster-based projects were among those selected to receive the funding, including the West Waterford Festival of Food, which received the highest allocation
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue with Val O’Kelly of Subh Fraoc Bán and Ross Adamson of Adamson’s Bar, Clones, at the launch today. Picture: Rory Geary.

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 11:07
Martha Brennan

Nearly €300,000 in funding has been granted to 19 Irish agri-food tourism projects, including a number of Munster-based projects.

The Co Kerry-based Cromane Seafest, the Tipperary Food Producers Network, and the Burren Eco Tourism Network were among those selected to receive the funding, along with the West Waterford Festival of Food, which received the highest allocation (€25,000) of all 19 projects.

Drinks Ireland was also recognised for its Irish Whiskey 360 pass, which tourists can use in a number of Munster distilleries, and was awarded €22,860 to further develop the project.

Ireland South East's Agri-Food Tourist Development sector, which covers Co Waterford, received €10,780.

The funding is part of the 2022 Rural Innovation and Development Fund and was announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

“I am delighted to announce the successful projects which have secured funding in the Agri-Food Tourism sector. It is great to be able to support these initiatives and build on the progress already made," said Mr McConalogue.

"There is a great geographical spread of projects this year which highlights the interest throughout the country. I place a huge emphasis and importance on agri-tourism in rural areas as it allows our great food companies of all sizes to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink, and local cuisine.

“In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers, and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice”.

