€100m agri assist loan fund announced 

Bank of Ireland's new fund has been designed to support farmers with the rapidly increasing cost of farm inputs such as feed and fertiliser
€100m agri assist loan fund announced 

Annual fertiliser prices rose by 177.8% in the year to April 2022, according to the CSO. Picture: David Creedon.

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 15:00
Martha Brennan

Bank of Ireland launched a new €100m Agri Assist loan fund today.

The fund has been specifically designed to help farmers deal with the rapidly increasing cost of farm inputs such as feed and fertiliser.

Through the fund, farmers can avail of loans up to €100,000 at a rate of 3.86%, with extended repayment terms of up to three years.

The loans can be used to finance the cost of growing grass, silage and tillage crops, and to pay merchant or co-op bills for feed or fertiliser.

This week, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said fertiliser affordability and availability was one of the biggest challenges facing Irish farmers at present.

Annual fertiliser prices rose by 177.8% in the year to April 2022, according to the CSO, and feed prices have increased by 27.3% over the past year.

"There is no doubt that the increasing price of farm inputs has placed extra strain on farm cashflows. We have launched the Agri Assist loan fund to ease some of this strain," said Eoin Lowry, Head of Agri Sector, Bank of Ireland.

"I would encourage farmers looking for assistance to come and talk to us, so that we can explore the steps on offer to enhancing their financial wellbeing.”

Read More

EU fertiliser supplies will need to be closely monitored throughout 2022

More in this section

Irish Co-operative Organisation Society elects new president Irish Co-operative Organisation Society elects new president
CSO: Fertiliser prices up by over 170% as agricultural prices skyrocket CSO: Fertiliser prices up by over 170% as agricultural prices skyrocket
Ecological pigs and piglets at the domestic farm Applications open for €13m pig sector support scheme
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Dairy farms recorded the highest level of income, at a record €97,250 on average.</p>

Average farm incomes increase by 26% in 2021

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices