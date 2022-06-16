€100m agri assist loan fund announced 

Bank of Ireland launched a new €100m Agri Assist loan fund today.

The fund has been specifically designed to help farmers deal with the rapidly increasing cost of farm inputs such as feed and fertiliser.

Through the fund, farmers can avail of loans up to €100,000 at a rate of 3.86%, with extended repayment terms of up to three years.

The loans can be used to finance the cost of growing grass, silage and tillage crops, and to pay merchant or co-op bills for feed or fertiliser.

This week, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said fertiliser affordability and availability was one of the biggest challenges facing Irish farmers at present.

Annual fertiliser prices rose by 177.8% in the year to April 2022, according to the CSO, and feed prices have increased by 27.3% over the past year.

"There is no doubt that the increasing price of farm inputs has placed extra strain on farm cashflows. We have launched the Agri Assist loan fund to ease some of this strain," said Eoin Lowry, Head of Agri Sector, Bank of Ireland.

"I would encourage farmers looking for assistance to come and talk to us, so that we can explore the steps on offer to enhancing their financial wellbeing.”