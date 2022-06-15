Report to outline ‘huge scope' for on-farm solar

There is a public invitation for written submissions which must be submitted by Friday, July 1
Report to outline ‘huge scope' for on-farm solar

Work is underway by the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine to draft a report on the use of solar energy in the agriculture industry.

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 14:31
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Work is underway by the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine to draft a report on the use of solar energy in the agriculture industry.

The committee has issued a public invitation for written submissions from stakeholders and interested individuals and groups on the topic. This follows the committee meeting with representatives from Teagasc and the Irish Solar Energy Association last month.

Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin's agriculture spokesman and member of the Oireachtas committee, will act as rapporteur and compile the report. Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Carthy said the committee is “very eager to look at opportunities where farmers can play a positive and proactive role in relation to climate action”.

Mr Carthy said:

Often times there’s a negative narrative around farmers and the environment whereas, in reality, the evidence points to the fact that every time there is an accessible method for farmers to play a positive role in climate action, they actually grasp it.

“And one of those areas is undoubtedly going to be solar energy into the future.

“When we met with representatives of the industry, they were highlighting to us a number of what I would consider to be easy, fixable things that are currently acting as a blockage to farmers entering or expanding their solar energy generation.” 

He hopes for the report to be compiled over the next month or so, and then brought to Government to introduce “meaningful changes and allow farmers to do more in solar energy”.

“In my view, every farm can play a role in relation to solar energy generation and every farm should be encouraged to do so,” Mr Carthy said.

In the first instance, towards alleviating their own energy usage and reducing their own bills in the process, but secondly and very importantly, in terms of selling energy back into the national grid.

“I think there is huge scope for growth in this area and it’s one of those areas where the interests of agriculture and family farms can combine with our climate action ambitions.

“To be quite frank, it’s scandalous we’re at a point where there are so many barriers in the way of farmers that want to actually play a positive role in that regard.” 

Commenting on the report, committee chairman and Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill added that “in this new era of rising oil and gas prices”, solar offers the sector potential savings on high-energy costs “which are causing such strain for farmers and agri-businesses”.

“Solar energy can be a win-win for agriculture, offering both economic benefits and carbon reduction benefits if we are to meet our future emissions targets and have a successful agriculture industry,” Mr Cahill said.

“But the detail on how this can be implemented in a cost-effective manner remains to be developed between farmers, the agri-sector, the solar energy industry and Government.” The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 1.

Read More

Organic Farming Scheme balancing payments commence

More in this section

Irish Co-operative Organisation Society elects new president Irish Co-operative Organisation Society elects new president
CSO: Fertiliser prices up by over 170% as agricultural prices skyrocket CSO: Fertiliser prices up by over 170% as agricultural prices skyrocket
Ecological pigs and piglets at the domestic farm Applications open for €13m pig sector support scheme
#Farming - Agribusiness#Farming - AgTechrenewables#Climate ChangeOrganisation: TeagascOrganisation: Irish Solar Energy Association
<p>Dairy farms recorded the highest level of income, at a record €97,250 on average.</p>

Average farm incomes increase by 26% in 2021

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices