Organic Farming Scheme balancing payments commence

Approximately 94,000 hectares are currently under organic production.
At present, there are 1,734 farmers organic participating in the Organic Farming Scheme.

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 08:13
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The commencement of the 2021 balancing payments for the Organic Farming Scheme has been announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. 

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that over 1,000 farmers have received payments totalling over €784,000, and the payments will continue to issue over the coming weeks.

This round of payments is the balancing payment amounting to 15% of the full annual payment due under the scheme; the 85% advance payment issued in November 2021 to participants.

“The Organic Farming Scheme is our primary support measure to assist farmers in their conversion to organic farming as we seek to respond to the increasing consumer demand for organically produced food," Ms Hackett said. 

"We have seen an extra 17,000 hectares converting to organic this year.

“There are more than 100,000 Irish farmers with stocking rates less than 170kgs N/h. I would strongly encourage these farmers to consider joining the scheme this autumn."

Ms Hackett added that consumer demand is growing, payment rates have been increased, and organic farmers will receive priority access to the new agri-environmental scheme - "so there has never been a better time to consider making the switch". 

At present, there are 1,734 organic farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme and annual payments under the scheme amount to approximately €11m. 

A further 380 farmers applied to participate this spring.

Approximately 94,000 hectares are currently under organic production, with a further 17,000 being converted this year.

<p>There is an "urgent need" for new thinking on how to increase the value of wool, the ICSA said.</p>

Irish wool prices 'ridiculously low'

