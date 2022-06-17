Campaign urges public to be mindful of impact in countryside

Leave No Trace Ireland is asking people to take their rubbish home, keep dogs on leads and avoid using disposable barbecues
Campaign urges public to be mindful of impact in countryside

Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys and Maura Kiely, chief executive of 'Leave No Trace Ireland', at the Furry Glen in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 11:30
Ray Ryan

An annual summer campaign that promotes responsible use of outdoor spaces including farmland has been launched by Leave No Trace Ireland.

It urges the public to exercise care in their enjoyment of public parks, the open countryside, and beaches.

Launching the campaign, Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys, said: “By leaving no trace and respecting our environment we can help to minimise our impact on the outdoors."

Ms Humphreys urged people to keep their dogs on a lead near wildlife and livestock, bring their rubbish home and park their cars in a way that will not block access points.

The 2022 campaign is a joint initiative between State and independent organisations promoting the responsible enjoyment of the countryside.

Leave No Trace Ireland chief executive Maura Kiely said all the indications are that this year will see a welcome bounce back for tourism in Ireland.

“Our campaign is making a direct appeal to everyone to consider and take responsibility for their activities and their impacts, and to follow the Leave No Trace principles,” Ms Kiely said.

She explained pressure points include increased dog fouling, the worrying of farm livestock and the devastation that can be caused by fires from uncontrolled and inappropriate use of campfires and barbecues in the countryside.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan added: “We have a duty to our environment, to wildlife and to each other to be responsible stewards of the natural world — our national parks, woodlands, rivers, beaches, mountains and everywhere in between.” 

He urged people enjoying the great outdoors to be thoughtful, prepared and proactive: Pack a picnic rather than a disposable bbq that could cause a serious fire and bring a bin bag to pick up rubbish that could otherwise harm wildlife.

Keeping dogs on leads rather than letting them go and potentially worrying farm animals or breeding birds, maintaining a distance from wild birds, mammals and marine life, and observing them without disturbance or disruption, were other examples of responsible use of the countryside.

Read More

Ensure a safe summer for all

More in this section

€100m agri assist loan fund announced  €100m agri assist loan fund announced 
Chesterton windmilll Closing date extended for €2.8m Horticulture Exceptional Payment Scheme
Cow Eating Green Grass on a Meadow Average farm incomes increase by 26% in 2021
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue with Val O’Kelly of Subh Fraoc Bán and Ross Adamson of Adamson’s Bar, Clones, at the launch today. Picture: Rory Geary.</p>

€300,000 in funding announced for agri-food tourism projects

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices