Campaign urges public to be mindful of impact in countryside

An annual summer campaign that promotes responsible use of outdoor spaces including farmland has been launched by Leave No Trace Ireland.

It urges the public to exercise care in their enjoyment of public parks, the open countryside, and beaches.

Launching the campaign, Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys, said: “By leaving no trace and respecting our environment we can help to minimise our impact on the outdoors."

Ms Humphreys urged people to keep their dogs on a lead near wildlife and livestock, bring their rubbish home and park their cars in a way that will not block access points.

The 2022 campaign is a joint initiative between State and independent organisations promoting the responsible enjoyment of the countryside.

Leave No Trace Ireland chief executive Maura Kiely said all the indications are that this year will see a welcome bounce back for tourism in Ireland.

“Our campaign is making a direct appeal to everyone to consider and take responsibility for their activities and their impacts, and to follow the Leave No Trace principles,” Ms Kiely said.

She explained pressure points include increased dog fouling, the worrying of farm livestock and the devastation that can be caused by fires from uncontrolled and inappropriate use of campfires and barbecues in the countryside.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan added: “We have a duty to our environment, to wildlife and to each other to be responsible stewards of the natural world — our national parks, woodlands, rivers, beaches, mountains and everywhere in between.”

He urged people enjoying the great outdoors to be thoughtful, prepared and proactive: Pack a picnic rather than a disposable bbq that could cause a serious fire and bring a bin bag to pick up rubbish that could otherwise harm wildlife.

Keeping dogs on leads rather than letting them go and potentially worrying farm animals or breeding birds, maintaining a distance from wild birds, mammals and marine life, and observing them without disturbance or disruption, were other examples of responsible use of the countryside.