Hill farmers warn of a difficult summer ahead is concerns over public access to lands are not addressed

A difficult summer lies ahead if major concerns over public access to lands and hill walking are not addressed, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association has warned.

INHFA National vice president Pheilim Molloy called for immediate engagement between State Bodies and farmers to address the issues and spoke of landowners being verbally abused after challenging walkers for disobeying signs.

“Over the last year, we have seen a major increase in the number of people accessing our hills. This, in turn, has led to a significant increase in the number of farmers contacting our office distressed and frustrated by some hillwalkers showing scant regard for them and their property,” he said.

Mr Molloy said these farmers outlined details of dog attacks on sheep and the blocking of gateways and access routes through illegal parking.

“Instances have also been reported of verbal abuse towards farmers when walkers were challenged as a result of disobeying signs,” he said.

Other concerns outlined by Mr Molloy relate to gates being left open, fences being broken and increased litter, as well as the ever-increasing risk of fires resulting from a growth in wild camping.

“Farmers have been more than patient, but this patience and their goodwill is not something that should be taken for granted which is why we need immediate engagement.

“This engagement must be driven by Minister Catherine Martin and supported by County Councils and include, as a starting point, an awareness campaign around a code of conduct for hillwalkers,” he said.

Mr Molloys said the INHFA noted that the vast majority of walkers are compliant with requirements. But it had to be re-stated that farmers are very concerned about the prevalence of events as outlined and require an immediate resolution.

Meanwhile, the Leave No Trace programme, which helps people understand the outcome of their actions in the countryside, provides guidance as to how to reduce any negative impacts.

Making people aware that sheep graze on the hills, explaining how dogs react to sheep, outlining the stress this causes and how it affects a farmer’s livelihood are among the guidance examples given.

Mountaineering Ireland also says hill climbers and walkers must respect the interests of others and act as responsible partners in the use and development of the countryside.