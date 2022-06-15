126-acre farm in South Tipperary could make €15k an acre

Located in County Tipperary close to the border with Waterford near the town of Carrick-on-Suir, a 126-acre farm is new to the market with Carrick-on-Suir-based auctioneers Shee & Hawe.

The property is presented in a choice of lots and according to selling agent David Shee, it includes some very good quality lands within its boundaries, who describes it as a “super pasture/arable farm set in in the beautiful Suir Valley in the foothills of the Slievenamon Mountain”.

The executor sale is already drawing a lot of interest locally and, given the size and quality of the farm, it is sure to bring a good deal of interest from beyond the locality too.

A public road runs through the holding, providing a great deal of road frontage as well as a natural division for the lots, which are presented as follows.

Some of the land on the 126-acre holding near Carrick-on-Suir

Lot One consists of the entire 126.5-acre farm, complete with a residence and outbuildings;

Lot Two comprises a 92-acre holding, with the residence and outbuildings;

Lot Three consists of approximately 34.5 acres of land.

The residence on site is a single-storey building which is in good structural condition, according to the selling agents, but it is in need of upgrading and modernisation.

“It’s one of those farms that catches your eye,” says selling agent David Shee. “It looks well – it’s a lovely farm... It is something of a rarity to get so much good land together in one block. Even though the road separates the two lots, it is essentially in one block.”

It is, essentially a good grassland farm but it would be well capable of supporting grain crops too, according to the selling agents.

“There’s been a lot of interest in it,” adds David. “We’ve had a lot of enquiries about it... even prior to it coming on the market.”

There are no plans to put the farm up for public auction at this point and the agents feel that it will remain like this.

The house on 126 acres of land near Carrick-on-Suir Co Tipperary

The position of the residence – set well off the public road – doesn’t make the property conducive to selling separately with a couple of acres as one might prefer to do in these circumstances. However, it’s an important asset that can be a possible source of income for the next owners.

The property is in the townland of Curraghdobbin and there are a number of towns within short commutable distances, including Carrick-on-Suir (7.5km), Clonmel (18km), Waterford City & Airport (33km) and Kilkenny City (35km).

“This is a farm that would have been used mostly for grazing in the past,” says David, who adds that the land was leased for five years.

There are entitlements coming with the farm, further details of which can be obtained from the selling agents.

There have been some strong results for farms sold in this part of the world and one property of similar-quality land that was sold recently is said to have made in the region of €13,000 of acre.

For this farm, it remains to be seen. So far, the negative economic storm clouds gathering on the horizon haven’t been having any kind of detrimental effect on land prices and there’s nothing to indicate that they will soften any time soon. With farmers, hobby farmers and investors all active in the market, the outlook for farm prices remains bullish. David says that if this farm “doesn’t make €15,000 per acre”, he will be surprised.