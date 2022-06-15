Processors reluctant to forward buy as grass-kept cattle near finish

The factories are moving to claw back some of the increases on beef prices over the past couple of months as the anticipation of more grass-finished cattle offers some reassurance on intake.

A number of the factories have offered suppliers 5-10 cents/kg less for stock this week, but the positive side is that they are still anxious to get the stock and in most cases willing to strike a deal.

However, the overall situation remains steady, with the prices at the majority of the processors unchanged from last week although very reluctant to buy forward at the current prices.

The base quotes for steers continue at 520-530 cents/kg, with reports of some deals being secured at 535 cents/kg, but it is more difficult this week to get the extra.

The general quote for heifers is 530 cents/kg with deals at up to 535 cents/kg going. However, it is much more difficult this week to get 540 cents/kg.

The cow prices have tightened a shade. Prices for this week are peaking at 500 cents/kg and a general range of 490-500 cents/kg for R grade, while the prices for the young bulls continue to closely track the steer trade.

The factories are very anxious to get prices back. Most of them are advising of a pending drop in their quotes. But there is still demand at the plants for a strong intake and supply over the next few weeks will have a big influence on determining the price.

The excellent grass growth and good thrive in cattle over recent weeks has been late coming this year, but the factory bosses are hoping the cattle off grass will increase steadily and offer the opportunity to reduce their cost.

The consideration for finishers will be when to sell. It can become a delicate balance of judgement between holding on for heavier weights at the risk of lower prices or taking the current strong price and moving on.

The markets for beef have been consistently very strong in the year to date and the factories have no stocks in hand with continuing scope for all the stock that they can secure.

The intake last week was 30,112 head, which was strong for the shortened working week following on the bank holiday on Monday. Nevertheless, it remained ahead of the same week last year by 1,300 head.

However, there were some category changes within the overall pattern. The supply of cows was 30% higher than 2021 at 8,714 head while the steers were down 600 head at 9,650 and the heifers at 8,016 head were slightly up.

The kill year to date has been very strong. So far, the intake is up by almost 83,000 head, which should factor into the supply continuing relatively tight over the coming months.

Lamb trade runs contrary to weakening claims

Interest from the factories in supplies of lambs — even at higher prices — runs contrary to the claims that export market demand and prices have weakened.

While the majority of the factories are offering a base at 795 cents per kilo for the lambs, one of the processors increased its quote by 20 cents/kg to 820 cents/kg.

At the same time, the trend line being fed out by some of the processors that the export trade has eased and prices have slipped back runs contrary to what is happening on the ground.

Suppliers to the factories are reporting that the demand has continued strong and the factories are paying 830 cents/kg or in some cases slightly above this week to get sufficient supply.

Whatever the vibes coming from the factories there was no hint of anything other than the demand driving the prices being paid at the live sales at the marts on Monday where there was also an increase in the entries.

There was a very good trade at Corrin at improved prices for the larger entry of 400 head.

Butchers paid up to €133 over for the lambs. There was a top price of €189 paid for a pen of six weighing 58kg, while nine weighing 53kg sold for €186 and a lot of six weighing 51kg made €183, and six weighing 49kg made €181. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €115 over.

There was 500 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart where the competition between customers was described as "fierce" as they battled for the lambs.

Butchers paid up to €137 over. There was a top call of €192 for eight weighing 55kg. A pen of five weighing 53kg sold for €180 and a lot of five weighing 53kg made €183. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €125 over.